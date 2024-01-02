New York Rangers’ Artemi Panarin named 2nd NHL Star of the Week

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin has been named the NHL’s second star of the week for Dec. 25 – Dec. 31.

From Dec. 25 to Dec. 31, Panarin recorded five goals and six points in three games. He ended the 2023 calendar year with a hat trick in the Rangers 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Panarin has goals in four straight games dating to Dec. 23 (six goals, seven points) and is the team’s leading scorer with 23 goals and 27 assists for 50 points in 35 games played. Center Mika Zibanejad is second on the team in points with 37.

The Breadman is among the league leaders in many categories: power-play points (23, tied for second), points 50 (tied for third), power-play assists (15, tied for third), goals 23 (tied for fourth), power-play goals eight, (tied for sixth) and shots on goal (145, seventh).

Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho was named the first star of the week. He recorded two goals with 11 points in three games. He became the first player in franchise history to record four points on consecutive days as the Hurricanes won all three games they played.

New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes was named the week’s third star. Hughes scored in all three games, 3-2—5, to help the Devils (19-14-2, 40 points) complete a 2-1-0 week.

