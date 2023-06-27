New York Rangers 2023-24 schedule announced

Apr 29, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (4) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period in game six of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Peter Laviolette era will officially begin on Thursday night in Buffalo as the New York Rangers released their 2023-24 schedule on Tuesday afternoon.

Schedule Particulars

The Rangers will open their home slate at Madison Square Garden against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, October 16. The Blueshirts will play a total of nine games in October.

The Rangers play four games apiece against Columbus, New Jersey, N.Y. Islanders, Philadelphia, and Washington. They will play 26 games against their seven Metropolitan Division opponents (Carolina, Columbus, New Jersey, NY Islanders, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Washington) this season.

The Rangers will embark on their longest road trip (five games) of the season from Oct. 21-Oct. 30 when they visit Seattle, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Winnipeg.

The Rangers will play seven of their first nine games, as well as 12 of their first 18 contests, on the road. The Blueshirts will close out the season with six of their last eight contests coming at home.

The 2024 Stadium Series matchup against the Islanders at MetLife Stadium is scheduled for Sunday, February 18 at 3:00 PM.

This year will see the Rangers play in 12 back-to-back contests, four fewer than last season’s 16.

The Rangers are set to play in 11 games starting at 3:30 PM local time or earlier, including six at 12:30 or 1:00 PM local time. (via the NYR Press Relaese).

Training camp dates have not been released, but it’s assumed the team will begin practicing in Tarrytown a week before their preseason opener, which is scheduled for September 24th in Boston. Their six-game preseason schedule can be found here.

Adam Fox & Artemi Panarin named to First and Second All-Star Teams

Adam Fox was voted to the 2022-23 NHL First All-Star Team. It is the second career First Team selection for Fox, who has played in just four seasons in the NHL. The Jerricho, NY native, was nominated for the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defenseman. That award went to Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks.

Artemi Panarin was selected as a Second Team All-Star. It was the second time Panarin was named to the Second Team in his career.

Voting for the All-Star Team was conducted among representatives of the Professional Hockey Writers Association after the conclusion of the regular season.