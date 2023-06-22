Rangers release 6-game preseason schedule

May 1, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes a save on New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) during the first period in game seven of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Peter Laviolette story will begin with the New York Rangers preseason opener in Boston on September 24th.

The New York Rangers released their official preseason schedule on Thursday afternoon. The six-game schedule will see the Blueshirts play three times at Madison Square Garden.

Pete Laviolette will coach his first game when the Rangers visit the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Sunday, September 24th at 5 pm.

Following that game, the Rangers will host the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, September 26, with their Hudson River rival New Jersey Devils coming to the Garden on Thursday, September 28th.

? We have a preseason schedule ?#IsItOctoberYet? pic.twitter.com/tYVTvGCdt0 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) June 22, 2023

A trip to UBS Arena the next night to play the Islanders in preseason back-to-back games should give Laviolette a better understanding of what his team will look like on opening night lineup.

The Rangers conclude their preseason schedule with games on Wednesday, October 4th, at the Prudential Center to play the Devils and then conclude the preseason schedule on Thursday, October 5th, at MSG against the Bruins.

Rangers preseason games will be telecast by MSG Networks, as well as MSG+, MSG’s state-of-the-art streaming service that allows New York area fans to access Rangers games wherever they are on their favorite devices.