Insider names Rangers top fit for Columbus star forward

Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers appear to have Reilly Smith slotted to begin the season as their first-line right winger. It’s not a perfect solution to their problems, but certainly an upgrade to a roster that made it two wins short of a Stanley Cup Final appearance.

Although the main events of the offseason have come and gone, there is still time for the Blueshirts to bolster their lineup even further. With the right wing still a bit weak, one NHL insider wonders if New York could go all in on a former second-overall draft pick.

Rangers acquiring Patrik Laine “would make a ton of sense” to Seravalli

Oct 29, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Patrik Laine (29) controls the puck against New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the second period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Seravalli, a well-known hockey insider, recently gave his thoughts on a potential trade between the Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets involving Patrik Laine:

“They don’t have the cap space, but what about a team like the NYR? I could see [Laine] fitting on the right side. That would make a ton of sense to me.”

Seravalli is correct when he says the Rangers don’t have the cap space necessary to afford Laine. The 2016 second overall draft pick currently earns $8.7 million annually and is signed for two more seasons. If a trade were to happen, however, there would be numerous ways for the Blueshirts to make room for Laine- Columbus retains salary, the Rangers include one of their large contracts in the deal as well, etc.

Even if the Rangers could afford Laine, where would they play him? The simplest answer is to move Smith down to the third line and have him play with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad on the top unit. Undoubtedly, Laine’s elite shooting ability would be a welcomed addition there.

Aside from his bulky contract, the most nerve-racking part about a potential Laine trade is his track record with injuries. He has not played in a full 82-game season since 2018-19. But if Laine is able to remain healthy, and the Rangers could afford him, Seravlli is right to claim that New York would be a solid landing spot for the Finnish forward.