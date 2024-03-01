Could the Rangers make their two surprise standout forwards available at the trade deadline?

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Rempe and Adam Edstrom have been two surprising standouts for the New York Rangers. However, with the NHL trade deadline coming up on March 8, the Rangers could consider making them available as valuable trade pieces.

The midseason call-ups have made the most of their time on the ice. Their discernible impact on the Rangers’ recent success may be just the security blanket they need to elongate their tenures.

Rangers: Matt Rempe is establishing a reputation as a no-nonsense bruiser

Most notably, Rempe has given the Rangers a tough right winger who’s been anything but afraid to get his hands dirty. The 6-7 playmaker’s arrival on Broadway has coincided with their 5-1 record over their last six games. He’s been key on defense and has two points to his name. Rempe’s name has been made famous for the five fights he’s engaged in during his short time in New York.

Adan Edstrom has helped the Rangers continue their winning ways

Along with Edstrom, who’s played two more games than Rempe in February, the Rangers’ defense is stifling opposing offenses. They’ve conceded one goal or less in five of their last eight matchups. That’s a season-best for them, equaling New York’s first eight-game stretch of the year.

Will support from Rangers teammates and coaches keep both wingers around past the trade deadline?

Their teammates are thrilled to have their services during a crucial stretch of the season. Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider had this to say about their importance to the team’s present fabric, per Dan Martin of the New York Post:

“You watch those two play, they’re going all out, they’re playing simple and they’re playing hard,” Schneider said.

“I definitely think that when you see Remps go out there on his first shift and blows someone up, it gets you going and makes everyone on the bench excited.”

Rempe and Edstrom have the support of their teammates and head coach Peter Laviolette. Albeit, the front office has nine days to decide whether to retain the surprise forwards or see what they can garner on the open market.