Rangers: 3 players who stood out in the 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets

The New York Rangers responded well to their recent loss and are back on a winning streak after earning the win on Wednesday night, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 4-1 victory. With this win, the New York Rangers earned their 40th of the season. This ties their franchise history with the best pace to get to that milestone.

3. Barclay Goodrow is becoming a liability for the Rangers

Barclay Goodrow has declined so hard that he is easily in the liability category. He could have scored multiple times in this game, but he failed to do so. And what is it with him failing to secure passes now?

Goodrow even had a terrible tripping penalty, putting the Rangers in a bad spot. Goodrow is counting himself lucky that he has the worst contract on the team’s payroll right now because he has been performing like an AHL player this season. Games like tonight are why a buyout could become a reality in the near future.

2. Igor Shesterkin has yet another fabulous February performance

Igor Shesterkin was a brick wall in this game. He made 30 saves, had a .968 save percentage, and a 1.00 GAA. The only lapse for Shesterkin in this game was when Cole Sillinger scored the only goal of the game for Columbus. That one was a poor read by Shesterkin. Besides that, the Rangers’ netminder did a solid job against the Blue Jackets. February was the best month of the season for Shesterkin and he quieted critics with how well he played those past few weeks.

1. Artemi Panarin continues his dominance

Artemi Panarin stands out in every game. He made a total of three points in this matchup where he scored two goals and even made an assist as well. Two of those goals involved an empty net, but still, it is so awesome seeing one of the pillars of this team continuing to succeed this year and make career bests.