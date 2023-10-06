Are the Rangers making a mistake by sending Dylan Garand down to the AHL?

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have bottomed out with a 1-5 record in a dispiriting preseason, and promising goaltender Dylan Garand being assigned to the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack runs the risk of their losing ways carrying over into the regular season.

Is Jonathan Quick the best option for the Rangers behind Igor Shesterkin?

Jonathan Quick has struggled for the Rangers, posting a 0-3 record through three preseason starts. He’s allowed 11 goals scored while sporting the lowest save percentage on the team at .807%.

Garand may not have three Stanley Cup trophies and a Conn Smythe award under his belt like Quick, but the young prospect has impressed this fall. Despite seeing the least time in goal, he’s boasted the highest save percentage in contrast.

Garand helped the Rangers capture their lone victory in a 4–2 win over the New York Islanders on Sept. 26. When they faced off again four days later, the Islanders put five goals in the back of the net. Garand and Quick both took the ice in their second matchup, and Garand posted a clean sheet while Quick conceded four of their five blunders.

Sending the 21-year-old goaltender down for development may not be the best option in support of last season’s starter Igor Shesterkin — who helped New York to a 47-22-13 record and third place in the Metropolitan division.

Garand Able to Perform At the NHL Level While Quick is On the Decline

This would not mark the first time Garand has shown his ability to compete at the highest level. He started for the Rangers in the 2022 preseason and once again mustered up the lowest GAA on the team at 2.14 percent.

Meanwhile, Quick posted career-low stats in several categories, including a 38.9 quality start percentage and a 130 GA pct.