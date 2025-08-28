Young Mets starter has brought the ‘wow’ factor back to Queens

For eight electric innings, the New York Mets watched 24-year-old Nolan McLean turn Citi Field into his personal stage on Wednesday.

McLean didn’t just pitch well—he flat-out silenced a powerhouse Philadelphia Phillies lineup, leaving fans stunned and buzzing afterward.

The rookie right-hander, making just his third MLB start, allowed only four harmless singles while striking out six with ease.

Even more impressive, McLean issued zero walks, carving through the Phillies’ order with confidence usually reserved for seasoned veterans.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A Rookie Putting Up Historic Numbers

Through his first three starts, McLean holds a spotless 3-0 record and a microscopic 0.89 ERA across 20.1 innings.

He’s already punched out 21 hitters, establishing himself as more than just another promising arm climbing from the Mets’ system.

What’s unfolding feels like déjà vu for long-time fans, evoking memories of his namesake Nolan Ryan’s explosive early days with the franchise.

McLean isn’t Ryan, of course, but the dominance and raw electricity of his starts feel eerily similar in atmosphere.

The Arsenal That’s Turning Heads

McLean’s fastball lives in the mid-90s, often touching 96 mph, but that’s only part of the magic he delivers.

His devastating curveball, spinning violently with sharp break, has left major-league hitters looking more like overwhelmed prospects.

At one point, McLean retired 15 consecutive batters, a streak that showcased not just dominance but also remarkable command.

Catcher Hayden Senger, who knows McLean well from the minors, praised his efficiency and ability to finish hitters decisively.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mendoza and Teammates See the “Wow” Factor

After the performance, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza didn’t bother with detailed analysis—his reaction summed up the moment perfectly.

“All I can say is, ‘Wow,’” Mendoza admitted to MLB.com, a simple but telling assessment of what McLean has brought to New York.

For a Mets team searching desperately for consistent rotation answers, McLean has delivered beyond even the loftiest internal expectations.

Replacing Frankie Montas in the rotation, McLean has completely shifted the staff’s identity while injecting fresh energy into the clubhouse.

More Than Just Numbers—A New Energy

The Mets resisted trading for a flashy starter at the deadline, partly because they believed in arms like McLean’s.

Now, that faith looks inspired, as the rookie hasn’t just filled a need—he’s become the franchise’s newest attraction.

Every McLean start now feels like an event, with fans packing Citi Field eager to witness his growing legend firsthand.

He isn’t just delivering strong outings; he’s providing the kind of spark that can reignite an entire fan base’s hope.

Like a new Broadway star capturing opening-night applause, McLean is giving Mets fans a reason to stand and cheer again.

The Road Ahead for McLean and the Mets

In just three outings, Nolan McLean has gone from intriguing rookie to a pitcher Mets fans are desperate to follow.

His composure, arsenal, and poise on the mound suggest this isn’t a short-lived flash but the foundation of a star.

The Phillies found out firsthand that McLean isn’t just surviving—he’s dictating games, setting the tone from his first pitch onward.

As he continues developing, McLean’s presence could alter the Mets’ long-term trajectory in ways no trade deadline ever could.

