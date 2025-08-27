Mets lose veteran reliever to oblique injury, call up Kevin Herget to replace him

The New York Mets are in the thick of the playoff chase, yet every setback feels magnified in late August.

After weeks of slowly building momentum, the Mets have finally pulled ahead of the Cincinnati Reds by 3.5 games.

That cushion gives them temporary breathing room in the Wild Card race, but bullpen depth remains a constant balancing act.

Unfortunately, that balance just tilted with veteran reliever Huascar Brazoban suffering an oblique injury at a crucial point.

Brazoban injury details bring mixed emotions

Brazoban underwent an MRI before Wednesday’s matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies, raising immediate concerns about his availability.

The MRI came back negative, according to reporter Joel Sherman, which kept the Mets from facing the worst-case scenario.

Still, Brazoban is hurt, unavailable for the short term, and was promptly optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to clear roster space.

His absence stings because the bullpen has been carefully managed to provide fresh arms for every possible in-game situation.

Kevin Herget steps into the spotlight

To fill Brazoban’s spot, the Mets recalled right-hander Kevin Herget, a journeyman eager for another shot at big league innings.

Herget, 34, has quietly put together an impressive season in Triple-A Syracuse, posting a 2.00 ERA across 27 innings of work.

With New York, he’s tossed just 4.1 frames but managed a strong 2.08 ERA, proving he can handle MLB opportunities.

For a bullpen constantly in flux, Herget represents stability, experience, and the type of dependable arm managers desperately need.

Before joining the Mets organization, Herget had a stint with the Atlanta Braves. Now, he is helping the Mets fend off the Reds and, why not, make a run at the Phillies at the top of the NL East standings.

Brazoban’s uneven season takes another turn

In 2025, Huascar Brazoban has delivered a 3.91 ERA across 53 innings, providing solid innings despite recent turbulence in June.

That month was particularly unkind, as Brazoban surrendered 13 earned runs and posted a brutal 13.50 ERA in limited action.

Before that collapse, he looked like one of the bullpen’s most reliable options, dominating April and May with consistency.

It’s almost as if Brazoban’s season mirrored the Mets’ own rollercoaster journey—promising highs followed by frustrating lows.

If healthy, the expectation is that Brazoban will return down the stretch, providing much-needed reinforcements for October.

The bigger picture for New York’s bullpen

The Mets’ playoff hopes rest heavily on maintaining balance in their bullpen, where every arm matters during late-season pressure.

Herget may not be a household name, but sometimes postseason pushes are fueled by unsung veterans stepping into the spotlight.

Think of it like a relay race: Brazoban handed the baton off, and now Herget must keep the pace steady.

If the Mets are going to hold their Wild Card position, they’ll need Herget to keep runs off the board for as long as he is up.

Brazoban’s return could give the bullpen a lift, but until then, New York must rely on patchwork resilience and depth.

