The Mets have an eighth-inning problem due to a key trade acquisition’s struggles

The New York Mets envisioned Ryan Helsley as the bridge to Edwin Díaz, but his performance has instead raised alarming late-inning questions.

When the Mets acquired Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals, the idea seemed simple: solidify the eighth inning.

Helsley had thrived as a closer in St. Louis, saving 49 games last season while boasting a sparkling 2.04 ERA and sporting a 3.00 ERA in 2025.

Helsley’s track record suggested he could handle pressure-packed moments with ease, giving the Mets a reliable setup man ahead of Díaz. The plan appeared flawless on paper, but the results in Queens have been the exact opposite.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Nightmare Start in Queens

Before the deadline, Helsley carried a respectable 3.00 ERA with the Cardinals, looking every bit like an All-Star caliber arm.

Since donning a Mets uniform, however, his numbers have spiraled downward in alarming fashion.

In just 8.2 innings with New York, Helsley has been rocked to the tune of a 10.38 ERA, ballooning his overall season mark to 4.43.

That level of regression is staggering for a pitcher brought in to provide stability.

Tuesday’s Collapse Highlighted the Issue

The latest low point came Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when Helsley surrendered a game-tying two-run blast to Harrison Bader.

The groan from Citi Field was immediate, and it grew louder after he walked Bryson Stott moments later.

Fans voiced their frustration, booing Helsley off the mound, a sound that carried the weight of their growing disappointment.

Even though the Mets eventually pulled out the win, the damage to confidence in Helsley’s role was undeniable.

Trust Slipping Away

In his last seven outings, Helsley has allowed 10 earned runs across just 5.1 innings, good for an unsightly 16.88 ERA.

That kind of performance makes it nearly impossible for Carlos Mendoza to keep handing him the ball in the eighth.

Díaz was forced to record five outs Tuesday, a taxing assignment that underscored just how fragile the bullpen pecking order has become.

When your closer is needed that early, it’s usually a sign something has gone terribly wrong.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Other Options in the Late Innings

With Helsley unreliable, the Mets must lean more heavily on arms like Gregory Soto and Tyler Rogers to steady the bridge.

Both pitchers have the talent to step into higher-leverage roles, but the margin for error remains thin.

If neither steps up, the bullpen could unravel quickly, leaving Díaz overextended and the Mets vulnerable in tight September games. It’s the baseball equivalent of relying on a fraying rope to hold together a heavy load.

What Comes Next for Helsley

Ideally, Ryan Helsley gets a break from high-leverage situations, allowing him to reset mentally and refine his mechanics without the spotlight.

Relievers often thrive after short resets, and the Mets still need him long-term to be effective.

For now, Mendoza faces a difficult choice: trust Helsley to figure it out in real time, or reshuffle roles until he regains form.

Either way, the situation has created a glaring eighth-inning problem that the Mets cannot afford to ignore.

