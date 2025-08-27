2 Mets outfielders will start rehab assignments in Single-A St. Lucie

The New York Mets have caught fire at the perfect time, surging just as the playoff race tightens across baseball.

Winners of two straight against the rival Phillies, the Mets have now taken four of their last five overall contests.

Even more encouraging, New York has claimed seven wins in its last ten, finally looking like a cohesive, dangerous team.

Yet, despite the momentum, the Mets know sustained success often hinges on depth, particularly when dealing with injuries.

Jesse Winker’s Bumpy Season

Jesse Winker’s 2025 season has been a rollercoaster filled with both promise and frustration for the veteran designated hitter.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

He opened the campaign as the Mets’ primary designated hitter against right-handed pitchers, often trading at-bats with veteran Starling Marte.

During his 26 games, Winker managed a .229/.309/.400 slash line, along with a 95 wRC+, showcasing flashes of offensive utility.

However, his rhythm was quickly derailed when he suffered a serious oblique strain in early May, forcing a lengthy absence.

Winker returned briefly in July but almost immediately landed back on the injured list due to nagging inflammation in his back.

The Mets ultimately transferred him to the 60-day IL, officially delaying his earliest possible return until September 9.

Still, with his rehab assignment beginning this week, optimism is rising that Winker could be ready by then.

If healthy, his disciplined eye at the plate and ability to extend at-bats could provide some needed lineup stability.

For a team searching for consistency beyond Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and the surging Mark Vientos, Winker’s left-handed bat offers crucial balance.

Jose Siri’s Long Road Back

While Winker’s absence hurt the offense, Jose Siri’s loss left an even bigger void on the defensive side of the field.

Siri fractured his tibia in April, then suffered a frustrating setback midway through the summer that stalled his recovery timeline.

Now, after months of uncertainty, Siri is finally healthy enough to test his body in live game competition once again.

The Mets inserted him into St. Lucie’s lineup alongside Winker, giving fans a glimpse of potential reinforcements on the horizon.

https://twitter.com/SNY_Mets/status/1960713703273181186

Siri’s calling card is his elite defense in center field, an element that has been sorely missed in New York’s outfield mix.

Tracking down balls in the gaps with remarkable speed, Siri can save pitchers runs the same way a clutch homer adds them.

Unfortunately, his offense remains a question mark, as he collected just one hit in 24 plate appearances before the injury.

Still, if Siri can find even league-average production at the plate, his glove makes him invaluable for the stretch run.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Mets Positioning for September Push

The timing of both rehab assignments feels symbolic, like the Mets are adding late-inning relievers before the postseason begins.

With Winker providing a potential offensive spark and Siri shoring up outfield defense, the roster could feel suddenly deeper.

Much like plugging holes in a sinking ship, the Mets are patching weaknesses just as the waters grow increasingly treacherous.

Depth wins championships, and for New York, these two returns may be the difference between fading late or charging forward.

READ MORE: Young Mets slugger is progressing nicely from thumb injury