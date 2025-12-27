The New York Mets are playing the long game this winter, patiently waiting for the market to settle before making their strike for starting pitching and outfield reinforcements.

While reports suggest the Mets are expected to execute a possible double move for a free agent and a trade star, they have a glaring hole at first base that requires immediate attention. After watching a potential upgrade slip through their fingers when the Mets let a massive trade for Willson Contreras slip away to the Red Sox, the front office could pivot to a savvy, cost-effective solution: signing former Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

An Ageless Wonder Against Lefties

At 38 years old, Goldschmidt is no longer the MVP-caliber everyday destroyer he once was, but he remains an elite specialist capable of punishing southpaws.

In 2025, playing for the Yankees, Goldschmidt posted a respectable slash line of .274/.328/.403 with 10 home runs and a 103 wRC+ across 146 games. His plate discipline remained steady with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate, proving he can still handle major league pitching.

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

However, his value to the Mets lies in his splits. Goldschmidt absolutely destroyed left-handed pitching last season, hitting a tremendous .336 with seven homers and 16 RBIs in just 149 at-bats. For a Mets team looking to maximize matchups, adding Goldschmidt as a dedicated platoon partner would turn a weakness into a terrifying strength.

Stabilizing the Defense at First Base

Currently, the Mets are projecting a tandem of Jorge Polanco and Mark Vientos to handle first base duties, a reality that screams “defensive uncertainty.”

Walking into a season with playoff aspirations relying on two players playing out of position is a mistake President of Baseball Operations David Stearns should be keen to avoid. Goldschmidt offers a much safer floor; in 2025, he logged 1,029 innings at first, posting a .995 fielding percentage. While his range has diminished—evidenced by -1 Defensive Runs Saved and -3 Outs Above Average—he is still a serviceable defender who can pick throws and provide stability for the infielders.

A Low-Risk Bargain

Goldschmidt signed a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the Yankees last winter, and given his age, his price tag will likely drop further. A one-year deal in the $10 million range would be a steal for the leadership, defensive competence, and elite platoon production he brings. The Mets need all the help they can get to lengthen their lineup, and Goldschmidt fits the bill perfectly without breaking the bank.