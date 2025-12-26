The Mets have adopted a calculated, almost surgical approach to this offseason, a stark contrast to the reckless moves of years past. While the silence can be deafening for a fanbase eager to win now, the front office has quietly begun retooling the roster with high-upside arms.

They started by poaching talent from their crosstown rivals, landing former Yankees setup man Luke Weaver on a two-year, $22 million deal and securing elite closer Devin Williams on a three-year, $51 million contract. However, these additions came amidst a flurry of departures, as the team traded away franchise staples Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo, signaling a clear desire to turn the page on a core that had grown stale.

Replacing the Old Guard with New Veterans

To fill the massive voids left by these trades—and the departure of Pete Alonso—the Mets have turned to established veterans who fit President of Baseball Operations David Stearns’ specific mold.

The club brought in Marcus Semien to lock down second base, adding a Gold Glove-caliber defender with significant offensive pedigree. To address the corner infield and DH spots, they signed Jorge Polanco to a two-year, $40 million deal, hoping his versatility can help mitigate the loss of Alonso’s power. Yet, despite these moves, there are still 4 areas the Mets urgently need to address if they want to be taken seriously in the National League East.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Jeff Passan Sees the Bigger Picture

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, this roster churn isn’t just about changing names on a jersey; it is about a fundamental culture shift. Writing on Instagram Threads, Passan noted that Stearns is finally building the team in his own vision rather than trying to fix someone else’s mistakes.

“My kind of question: open-ended and profane! I’ve written this, but I’ll say it again: It’s OK to be bad, it’s OK to have a bad clubhouse, it’s not OK to have both,” Passan wrote. “This is almost a wholesale jettisoning. And now David Stearns gets a chance to rebuild in his vision. Historically, it has been very disciplined and very practical and very not splashy. And while I absolutely expect the Mets to get a big free agent, make a big trade or both, I don’t inherently dislike a team taking its time.”

Big Swings Are Still on the Table

Passan’s expectation that the Mets will eventually strike big aligns with the rumors linking them to premier talent. The Mets’ offseason wish list lands Cody Bellinger and a frontline starter as the most logical next steps to expedite this pivot.

Adding a player like Bellinger or trading for a star like Kyle Tucker would instantly transform this “disciplined” rebuild into a competitive retooling. It may take a year or two for Stearns’ full vision to materialize, but the strategy is clear: clear the deck of the old culture, spend wisely on bullpen depth, and wait for the perfect moment to land the superstars who actually fit the new identity.