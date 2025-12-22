The New York Mets find themselves at a crossroads in their pursuit of outfield reinforcements. While poaching Yankees star Cody Bellinger remains a tantalizing option that would solve multiple roster needs, the financial commitment of a long-term deal might push President of Baseball Operations David Stearns toward the trade market.

Reports indicate that the team is swinging for the fences and targeting a trade for outfielder Luis Robert Jr., exploring a deal that would bring the enigmatic Chicago White Sox center fielder to Queens.

A Contract That Requires Creativity

Acquiring Robert Jr. isn’t just a baseball decision; it is a financial calculation. The 28-year-old has two years remaining on his seven-year, $68 million contract, which includes a club option for 2027.

For the Mets to pull the trigger, they would likely demand that the White Sox absorb a portion of his salary, especially given that he has morphed from a franchise cornerstone into a boom-or-bust reclamation project. This trade represents a potential buy-low opportunity, but the White Sox have historically struggled to find a return that matches their valuation of his raw tools.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Statistical Decline Is Impossible to Ignore

The skepticism surrounding Robert Jr. stems from a precipitous decline in production that has persisted for two full seasons. He hasn’t posted an above-average offensive campaign since his breakout 2023 season, where he hit 38 home runs with a 129 wRC+. Since then, his numbers have cratered; he posted back-to-back seasons in 2024 and 2025 with a wRC+ of 84, suggesting he was 16% worse than the league-average hitter.

His 2025 slash line of .223/.297/.364 highlights a hitter who is struggling to make consistent contact or drive the ball with authority. Furthermore, his strikeout issues remain prevalent, and his power has largely evaporated, hitting just 14 home runs in each of the last two seasons.

Elite Defense with a Part-Time Bat

Despite the offensive regression, Robert Jr. remains a premier defender.

In 2025, he ranked in the 93rd percentile for Range (Outs Above Average) and possessed 90th percentile sprint speed, proving he can still patrol center field at a Gold Glove level. However, his bat has become so inconsistent that he currently profiles more as a defensive platoon player—crushing left-handed pitching while being neutralized by righties—or a high-end fourth outfielder rather than an everyday star.

Is He the Missing Piece?

The reality is that Luis Robert Jr. does not significantly move the needle for a team with championship aspirations unless the move is paired with another major acquisition. With reports suggesting that the Mets’ update on their Kyle Tucker pursuit isn’t promising, settling for Robert Jr. feels like a pivot to a safety net rather than a splash.

Trading legitimate prospect capital for a defensive specialist with a struggling bat is a serious gamble, one that essentially serves as a one-year rental with an option attached. Unless the Mets believe a change of scenery can unlock his 2023 form, this deal looks backward for a team trying to win now.