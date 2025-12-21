The New York Mets are reportedly swinging for the fences, or at least targeting a high-upside piece, in their search for outfield help, engaging in trade talks with the Chicago White Sox for center fielder Luis Robert Jr.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Mets have checked in on the 28-year-old former All-Star, hoping to buy low on a player whose stock has plummeted significantly over the last two seasons. This potential move signals that President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is looking for a high-ceiling solution to pair with Juan Soto, even if it comes with massive “boom or bust” risk.

A “Boom or Bust” Gamble

Luis Robert Jr. is the definition of a lottery ticket at this stage of his career. The metrics paint a concerning picture of a player in decline, far removed from his breakout 2023 campaign where he hit 38 home runs.

In 2025, Robert slashed a meager .223/.297/.364 with just 14 home runs over 110 games. His strikeout rate remains a glaring issue, hovering around 26%, while his expected batting average (xBA) sat in the 47th percentile, indicating that his struggles weren’t just bad luck.

Defensively, the story is just as complicated. While he still possesses elite sprint speed (90th percentile) and range (93rd percentile), his arm value has cratered to the 1st percentile, making him a liability on throws from deep center field. He is a dynamic athlete who can chase down fly balls, but the complete package that once made him a franchise cornerstone is fracturing.

The Outfield Desperately Needs a Spark

The Mets’ interest makes sense when you look at their current depth chart, which is perilously thin outside of superstar Juan Soto. Beyond Soto in right field, the team is relying on a platoon of Tyrone Taylor and Jeff McNeil to handle center and left field duties. Taylor is a serviceable fourth outfielder, and McNeil is coming off a season where his versatility was his only saving grace. Neither offers the game-changing potential that a healthy, locked-in Luis Robert Jr. could provide.

This pursuit aligns with reports that the Mets’ update on Kyle Tucker pursuit isn’t promising, forcing them to pivot to the trade market for impact talent. Acquiring Robert would allow the Mets to inject legitimate power and speed into the lineup without committing to a decade-long contract.

Looking Ahead: Is the Reward Worth the Risk?

Trading for Luis Robert Jr. would be a quintessential high-risk, high-reward move for a Mets team that is actively looking for more support at two positions. If he rediscovers his 2023 form, the Mets get an All-Star center fielder for a discount; if he continues his current trajectory, they acquire an expensive platoon bat with a great glove. It is a gamble, but with the free-agent market thinning out, it might be the only swing left to take.