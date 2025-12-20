The New York Mets are scrambling to salvage their offseason momentum, engaged in a two-front war to secure both a frontline starter and a significant bat before the market dries up completely.

After watching Michael King slip away to the San Diego Padres, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is reportedly aggressive in his pursuit of upgrades that can stabilize a roster currently full of question marks. Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated confirmed the urgency, stating, “The Mets are currently engaged in both the free agent and trade markets looking for pitching help and a bat, according to rival executives”.

This aggressive pivot signals that the front office knows their current assembly of “ifs” and “maybes” isn’t enough to compete in a loaded National League East. Stearns is sifting through the wreckage of the pitching market, looking for a high-upside arm that can pair with Nolan McLean without requiring the farm-gutting cost of a Tarik Skubal blockbuster.

While Skubal remains the dream scenario, the Detroit Tigers’ asking price is astronomical, making him an unrealistic target for a team trying to build sustainable depth rather than firing its last bullet on one arm.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trade Targets That Could Reshape the Rotation

Instead of chasing the impossible with Skubal, the Mets could turn their attention to high-ceiling trade targets like Freddy Peralta or Sandy Alcantara. Peralta would bring electric swing-and-miss stuff to Queens, offering the kind of dominance that the rotation desperately lacks behind Senga. Alcantara represents a different kind of gamble—a former Cy Young winner, a year removed from injury, who could be acquired for a discount if the Miami Marlins decide to fully tear down their roster.

Trading for Alcantara or Peralta fits the Stearns playbook of acquiring distressed or undervalued assets with elite pedigrees. Both pitchers carry risk—Peralta with his workload and Alcantara with his recovery—but they offer the kind of ceiling that mid-tier free agents simply cannot match. If the Mets want to compete for a World Series rather than just a Wild Card spot, they need an arm that can steal a game in October, and either of these trade targets fits that description perfectly.

Bellinger Solves the Defensive Puzzle

On the offensive side, Cody Bellinger has emerged as the most logical solution to the Mets’ defensive alignment nightmares. The team is reportedly “very in” on the former MVP, viewing his elite glove in center field and at first base as the skeleton key that unlocks the rest of the roster. Signing Bellinger allows the Mets to shift players into their natural positions, fixing the “square peg in a round hole” problem created by their current infield configuration.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Bellinger brings a left-handed bat that balances the lineup and offers insurance against the defensive limitations of players like Mark Vientos and Jorge Polanco. Unlike the trade market for a bat, which is thin and costly, Bellinger only costs money—a resource Steve Cohen has in abundance. He stabilizes the outfield defense immediately and provides a proven postseason track record that the Mets desperately need to add to their clubhouse culture.

Looking Ahead: Stearns Must Pull the Trigger

The Mets are circling the waters, but “engaged” doesn’t win ballgames; execution does. Whether they land a trade target like Peralta or sign Bellinger to anchor the lineup, Stearns needs to convert these conversations into contracts before the Mets are left holding a bag of money and a roster full of holes. The time for due diligence is over; now is the time to strike.