White Sox now ‘unlikely’ to move Mets’ outfield target; New York could pivot to Orioles star

The New York Mets have made it clear: they’re going for it in 2025, especially after rebuilding their bullpen.

With recent additions like Ryan Helsley, Gregory Soto, and Tyler Rogers, the Mets have transformed a weakness into a strength.

But as the bullpen takes shape, another issue has become harder to ignore—center field remains a glaring hole in this lineup.

Tyrone Taylor has been starting more often than expected, a sign the Mets are lacking a true everyday option there.

That’s why Luis Robert Jr.’s name has become a focal point in Queens—and for a while, it looked like a real possibility.

Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Luis Robert Jr. May No Longer Be A Mets Target

The Mets and Chicago White Sox reportedly held serious talks about Luis Robert Jr., per multiple league sources.

Robert’s season has been uneven, hitting to the tune of an underwhelming 81 wRC+, but that only tells part of the story.

In recent weeks, Robert has shown signs of life, showcasing the explosive tools that once made him a rising star.

His power-speed combo remains elite, and he’s still a strong defender in center—a rarity for a player with his offensive upside.

However, White Sox officials were never going to sell low, and that’s where, per Andy Martino of SNY, talks appear to have hit a wall.

“Mets/Sox talk on Robert had cooled by last night. Obv still time to reignite but far as I can tell that hasn’t happened to this point. Mullins is a maybe.”



From Martino. — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) July 31, 2025

White Sox Value Potential, Not Present

Chicago was seeking a return package that reflected Robert’s potential, not his 2024 stat line.

That proved too steep for the Mets, who weren’t ready to treat him like a perennial All-Star while he’s struggling at the plate.

A key name in those early talks was Mark Vientos, a young power bat whom the White Sox reportedly “love.”

But even that wasn’t enough to bridge the gap, as Martino reported the talks had “cooled by last night.”

The White Sox are now leaning toward keeping Robert and exercising his $20 million club option for 2025.

Mets Could Pivot to Cedric Mullins

With Robert likely staying put, the Mets may shift their attention to another name: Cedric Mullins of the Orioles.

Mullins is enjoying a quietly productive season—he’s posted a 104 wRC+, with 15 home runs and 14 stolen bases.

Offensively, he’d be a clear upgrade over Taylor, giving the Mets more power and on-base ability in center.

But defensively, Mullins doesn’t offer the same value—he’s more suited to a corner spot than patrolling center.

The Mets would need to accept a tradeoff: better offense, but more stress on their outfield defense long-term.

Time Running Out as Mets Weigh Options

There are only hours left until the trade deadline, and the Mets remain in search of a reliable center field solution.

They’ve improved the bullpen dramatically, but the lack of a steady outfield presence still looms over this roster.

If Taylor remains the starter, it would be like patching a leaky boat with duct tape—fine for now, but not sustainable.

Luis Robert Jr. was the splashy name, but now, president of baseball operations David Stearns may need to get more creative.

Whether it’s Mullins or a surprise name, the Mets can’t afford to stand still—not with October aspirations in sight.

