Tigers keep lowballing their ace while the Mets lurk

The Detroit Tigers find themselves in a familiar and dangerous position: their best player, Tarik Skubal, might soon become the one that got away. For two straight seasons, Skubal has been the American League’s gold standard on the mound, combining power, precision, and poise in a way few pitchers can. Meanwhile, across the league, the New York Mets are watching—quietly, patiently, and with intent.

New York’s front office knows exactly what they’re missing. The Mets need a true ace, a stabilizing force who can give them seven strong innings every fifth day and allow the rest of their rotation to breathe.

Rookie Nolan McLean showed flashes of brilliance this year, but the team’s lack of a proven No. 1 starter was glaring during the second half of 2025, when fatigue and inconsistency set in. For a club with postseason aspirations, that hole at the top of the staff was a fatal flaw.

The Skubal Conundrum in Detroit

Normally, a pitcher like Skubal wouldn’t even be mentioned in trade rumors. But this situation feels different. According to Jon Heyman, contract talks between Skubal and the Tigers have stalled badly. A year ago, Detroit reportedly offered him less than $80 million over four years—a figure that would’ve been considered a bargain even before he won the 2024 Cy Young Award.

Rival executives still think Detroit will hold onto him this winter, and that makes sense. The Tigers have reached the playoffs in back-to-back years and look like a team built to compete. Yet beneath the surface, the tension between star and franchise is real. Each failed negotiation plants another seed of doubt. It’s the kind of standoff that can quietly reshape an organization’s future.

Why the Mets Are Waiting to Pounce

The Mets, for their part, are lurking in the background like a hunter who knows the wind is about to shift. They have the farm system depth and financial flexibility to make a serious push if Detroit starts listening to offers. And given how wide the gap appears in extension talks, it’s hard to rule out the possibility of a blockbuster trade.

Only a few players—McLean, Francisco Lindor, and Juan Soto—would likely be untouchable in such discussions. Everyone else could be in play. New York’s front office understands that elite pitching like Skubal’s doesn’t become available often. His combination of power and command, reflected in 469 strikeouts over the last two seasons, would instantly elevate a rotation that’s lacked a true anchor since Jacob deGrom’s departure.

A Quiet Standoff with High Stakes

Skubal’s situation in Detroit feels like a chess match where one side keeps waiting too long to make a move. If the Tigers continue to undervalue their ace, they risk losing him for nothing after 2026. For the Mets, that’s the opening they’ve been waiting for—a rare chance to add a legitimate Cy Young-caliber arm to a rotation built for the future.

If he reaches free agency after 2026, or if he becomes available via trade this winter, the Mets will be involved.

It’s not often a pitcher of Skubal’s caliber is both untouchable and somehow within reach. And if Detroit keeps playing hardball, the Mets might just decide it’s time to strike.