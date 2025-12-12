The New York Mets are actively hunting for outfield reinforcements after trading Brandon Nimmo, and it appears they have checked in on a polarizing name from the South Side of Chicago.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets have inquired about acquiring Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr., a player whose raw talent is often overshadowed by his inconsistency and injury history. With Juan Soto currently flanked by Tyrone Taylor and Jeff McNeil in the projected outfield, the need for a legitimate upgrade is obvious, but Robert Jr. represents a significant gamble rather than a sure thing.

The 28-year-old is entering the final guaranteed year of a seven-year, $68 million contract, carrying a hefty $20 million salary for the 2026 season. While there is a club option for 2027 that offers some flexibility, the Mets seem hesitant to take on the full financial burden for a player coming off a down year. Negotiations have reportedly hit a snag over money, with the Mets looking for the White Sox to eat some of that contract—a request that might be a non-starter for Chicago’s ownership.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A Shadow of His Former Self or a Bounce-Back Candidate?

The allure of Luis Robert Jr. stems largely from his 2023 campaign, where he looked like a future MVP, mashing 38 home runs with a 129 wRC+. However, the 2025 version was a stark departure from that peak, as he finished the season 16% below league average offensively. Slashing just .223/.297/.364 with 14 homers and 53 RBIs, Robert looked lost at the plate for long stretches, plagued by the same poor plate discipline that has haunted him throughout his career.

Despite the regression, the underlying tools that made him a top prospect haven’t completely vanished. He still ranks among the league leaders in bat speed and remains a solid defensive asset in center field, which has value for a Mets team prioritizing run prevention. Additionally, he continues to mash left-handed pitching, suggesting that even if he doesn’t return to All-Star form, he could be an elite platoon weapon for a contender.

The Reinsdorf Roadblock

The primary obstacle to any deal appears to be the financial dynamic between the two owners. Heyman notes, “The Mets inquired about Luis Robert. But for the Mets to surrender prospects, they want money back to offset Robert’s $20M salary and hard-line White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf isn’t seen as likely to give money to Steve Cohen’s team.”

It is a classic stalemate: the Mets value Robert as a distressed asset needing financial lubrication, while the White Sox still seemingly view him as a premium chip worthy of a solid return.

This reluctance to absorb the full salary signals that the Mets are operating with more discipline than in previous years. They aren’t looking to rescue bad contracts without incentive, especially when the player in question profiles more as a complementary piece than a lineup anchor right now. Unless Chicago blinks, this feels like a conversation that doesn’t advance past the preliminary stages.

Looking Ahead: Better Options Might Exist

While the talent is undeniable, acquiring Luis Robert Jr. at his current price point feels like a move fraught with unnecessary risk. The volatility he brings to the lineup is the last thing a team with championship aspirations needs, especially when other options might be available. The Mets could deal a final blow to the Yankees by hijacking another star like Cody Bellinger, who offers similar defensive versatility with a much higher offensive floor and less injury baggage.

If the Mets are going to spend prospect capital and payroll, it arguably makes more sense to target players who are trending up rather than trying to rehabilitate a falling star. Robert Jr. might have one more great season in him, but betting $20 million and prospects on it is a wager David Stearns seems unlikely to make without significant concessions.