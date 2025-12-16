The New York Mets are flirting with a disastrous offseason that could undo all the goodwill built during the Steve Cohen era if they don’t land a legitimate superstar to anchor this lineup.

Trading Brandon Nimmo for Marcus Semien was a savvy, cold-blooded financial maneuver that swapped contract years for immediate infield stability, but it left a gaping hole in the outfield that Marcus Semien’s glove cannot cover.

With franchise icon Pete Alonso defecting to the Baltimore Orioles on a five-year, $155 million deal and closer Edwin Díaz bolting for Los Angeles, the Mets are currently fielding a roster that looks significantly less dangerous than the one that walked off the field in October.

David Stearns tried to stop the bleeding by signing Jorge Polanco, a move that adds a professional bat to the mix, but let’s not delude ourselves into thinking Polanco replaces the production of a 40-homer juggernaut like Alonso.

The lineup desperately lacks the fear factor that keeps opposing managers awake at night, and there are only two names left on the market who can restore it: Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker. Failing to sign one of these premier left-handed bats wouldn’t just be a missed opportunity; it would be a calculated failure to support Juan Soto in his prime.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Bellinger Brings the Versatility Queens Craves

Cody Bellinger represents the safer, more utilitarian path for a roster that values flexibility. The 30-year-old is coming off a productive 2025 campaign where he hit .272 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs, proving he can still drive the ball even if his MVP ceiling is likely in the rearview mirror. His ability to play elite defense in center field or slide seamlessly to first base gives manager Carlos Mendoza the perfect insurance policy for the post-Alonso era, allowing the Mets to mix and match lineups without sacrificing defense.

However, there is a legitimate concern about how his swing will translate away from the short porch in the Bronx, which undoubtedly inflated his power numbers over the last few years. Bellinger has morphed into more of a contact-oriented hitter who picks his spots, a style that fits well at Citi Field but might not provide the raw slugging the Mets need to replace Alonso. He is a high-floor addition who raises the team’s baseline competence, but he might not be the singular offensive force that changes a playoff series on his own.

The algorithm hides the best Mets news; make sure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you don’t miss a beat.

Tucker Is the Offensive Juggernaut You Dream About

If the Mets want to replace power with even more explosive power, Kyle Tucker is the only logical target. The former Astros star remains one of the most consistent offensive engines in the sport, offering a lethal combination of plate discipline and slugging that would make the middle of the Mets order terrifying. Tucker continued his reign of terror in 2025, consistently posting elite exit velocities and barrel rates that suggest his prime is still wide open.

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Defensively, he isn’t the gazelle that Bellinger is, and he would likely be restricted to a corner outfield spot, but his bat is special enough to make those shortcomings irrelevant. Pairing Tucker’s disciplined, high-contact power stroke with Juan Soto would give the Mets the most fearsome left-handed duo in the National League. He doesn’t just “fit” the lineup; he transforms it, providing the kind of protection that forces pitchers to throw strikes to everyone else.

Looking Ahead: Stearns Must Choose His Weapon

The Mets are reportedly open to trading Mark Vientos to clear even more space, signaling that another big move is on the horizon. They have already added an absolute weapon to their designated hitter spot in Polanco, but stopping there would be malpractice. Whether they choose the versatility of Bellinger or the pure offensive destruction of Tucker, the Mets absolutely need to sign one of them to avoid entering 2026 as a team fighting for a Wild Card rather than the World Series.