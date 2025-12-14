The departure of Pete Alonso left a crater in the middle of the New York Mets lineup that no single player could realistically fill, but David Stearns isn’t trying to replace the “Polar Bear” with one swing.

Instead, the front office executed a calculated pivot on Saturday afternoon, signing veteran switch-hitter Jorge Polanco to a two-year, $40 million contract. It is a significant commitment to a 30-year-old who just bet on himself by declining a meager $6 million option with the Seattle Mariners, and frankly, he cashed in because his bat is exactly what this roster needs.

Polanco is coming off a renaissance campaign in 2025 that reminded everyone why he was once an All-Star, slashing .265/.326/.495 over 138 games in the Pacific Northwest. He launched 26 home runs and drove in 78 RBIs, proving that his power stroke plays even in pitcher-friendly environments.

A Designated Hitter Who Actually Hits

For years, the Mets have treated the designated hitter spot like a revolving door for resting veterans, but Polanco offers a legitimate permanent solution. While his offensive numbers were sparkling last season—posting a 132 wRC+ that signaled he was 32% better than the league average—his defensive metrics were borderline unwatchable.

The Mets didn’t sign him to flash leather at second base; they signed him to focus exclusively on mashing baseballs, a role that should keep his legs fresh and his bat potent.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The underlying data suggests his resurgence wasn’t a fluke, as Polanco consistently squared the ball up with elite authority throughout 2025. He ranked above the league average in exit velocity, barrel percentage, and hard-hit rate, creating the kind of consistent loud contact that drives an offense. Perhaps most encouragingly, he cut his strikeout rate down to just 15.6%, his lowest mark since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, showing a refined approach that values contact as much as slugging.

The Switch-Hitting Safety Valve for Carlos Mendoza

One of the most underrated aspects of this acquisition is Polanco’s ability to destroy left-handed pitching from the right side of the plate. He hit a scorching .308 against southpaws last season, providing a critical counter-punch for a lineup that has often looked vulnerable against crafty lefties. Having a switch-hitter who offers that kind of platoon advantage without needing to be subbed out gives manager Carlos Mendoza a massive tactical edge in the late innings.

This versatility helps mitigate the loss of Alonso’s raw power by adding a different dimension to the middle of the order. Polanco isn’t going to hit 45 home runs, but his ability to work counts and drive the ball into the gaps makes the lineup less one-dimensional. He brings a professional at-bat to the table every night, something the Mets desperately needed to lengthen a batting order that often felt top-heavy.

Betting on Health and High Upside

The two-year, $40 million structure is a classic Stearns move, paying a high annual average value to keep the commitment short and flexible. Polanco has dealt with nagging injuries and volatility in the past, but removing the defensive burden could be the key to unlocking his durability. The Mets are wagering that the 2.6 WAR player they saw in Seattle is the real Polanco, and if he stays on the field, that contract will look like a bargain by July.

There is always risk when signing a player on the wrong side of 30, but the Mets aren’t in a position to be timid after watching their homegrown star walk to Baltimore. Polanco brings a veteran presence and a track record of production that stabilizes the offense immediately. It might not be the flashiest move of the winter, but it’s the kind of competent, high-floor transaction that builds playoff teams.