This past deadline the New York Mets displayed serious interest in acquiring centerfielder Luis Robert Jr. as they explored numerous avenues in the centerfield market.

Steven Kwan was a player who they considered as well, believing his left field defense could translate from left field to centerfield, but they ultimately settled on one-year rental Cedric Mullins.

It was a decision that may have cost New York their playoff spot, but at the time Mullins had outperformed Robert on the offensive side by a considerable margin.

After opening the season with a .182 AVG and five home runs through the end of May, Robert would hit .262 with nine home runs until suffering a season-ending injury in late-August.

This has prompted the White Sox to pick up his $20 million option for 2026, which means if Robert will change teams this winter, it will have to be done through the trade market.

Why a Luis Robert Jr. Trade Could Still Make Sense for the Mets

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

While Luis Robert’s OPS increase by just four points in 2025, there were massive improvements under-the-hood that should provide excitement for his 2026 season.

He cut his strikeout rate by over 6% and improved his walk rate to a career-high 9.3% as a result of improved contact rates and a lowered Chase%.

The Mets would be buying low on a player who had a .761 Expected OPS in 2025, and if he has better luck while maintaining the same process, he could be a firmly above-average hitter.

At the very least, Robert provides offense against left-handed pitching which could prove valuable, and as an elite defensive centerfielder he provides a stark upgrade over Cedric Mullins and Tyrone Taylor.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Mets’ interest in Luis Robert Jr. shouldn’t have wavered after the trade deadline, as they wouldn’t owe him a guaranteed contract for 2027 but could pick up the $20 million option if he performs well.

His speed, defense, and power makes him a perfect fit for a Mets’ roster that needs all three of those things on the position player upside, and the upside here is tantalizing.

It doesn’t take much to imagine a version of Robert who hits 25 home runs, has a 115 OPS+, and steals 30 bases with elite defense in centerfield, and that kind of player is a star who could make the Mets a World Series favorite.