The New York Mets just had their offseason plans thrown into chaos. On Monday, star closer Edwin Diaz officially opted out of the final two years and $28 million of his contract, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

It’s not exactly shocking, but it’s certainly a problem for the Mets. Diaz, now 31, is coming off a dominant season and has every reason to test the market. For a pitcher in his prime with elite stuff and a flawless track record, this is the moment to cash in.

Diaz reminds everyone why he’s elite

You don’t just replace a player like Edwin Diaz. When healthy, he’s one of the most dominant relievers on the planet. His 2025 numbers speak for themselves — a 1.63 ERA across 66.1 innings with 13.3 strikeouts per nine and an 86.1% left-on-base rate. He also generated a 48.4% ground-ball rate, showing just how effective he is at limiting damage when hitters do make contact.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The thing with Diaz is that he doesn’t just close games — he changes atmospheres. When “Narco” blares through the speakers at Citi Field, you can feel the energy shift. He’s the heartbeat of that bullpen and a face of the franchise. Losing him wouldn’t just hurt statistically, it would gut the team’s identity.

The Mets can’t afford to lose him

Diaz leaving $20 million on the table means one thing: he’s confident he can earn a lot more. And he should. He’s arguably the top closer in baseball, and in a thin reliever market, the demand will be there.

For the Mets, that’s a nightmare scenario. President of Baseball Operations David Stearns knows exactly how difficult it is to find late-inning stability. Without Diaz, the bullpen goes from a strength to a glaring weakness overnight. The front office has to make a strong, aggressive offer — and fast — before another team swoops in.

Expect the bidding to start north of his previous contract. Something in the neighborhood of five years and $120 million wouldn’t be outlandish given the market and his dominance.

Also Read:2 Mets stars opt out of their contracts to test the free agent market

Bigger decisions loom for Stearns and company

Of course, Diaz isn’t the Mets’ only problem. They also need to address the future of Pete Alonso, whose contract situation is becoming a shadow that looms over every offseason move. Add in a rotation desperate for reliable arms, and Stearns is juggling priorities that all require heavy spending.

They could try to fill a few of those needs through trades, but most of the players who fit what they need come with hefty salaries anyway. This winter will test how far owner Steve Cohen is willing to go to fix the holes and keep the team competitive.

Re-signing Diaz is the first step — and maybe the most important one. Without him, everything else gets harder. With him, at least there’s a foundation to build from. The Mets can’t let their music stop now.