Some offseason ideas start as whispers, and some grow loud enough that you can’t ignore them anymore. The Mets appear to be inching toward the latter with Brandon Nimmo, a longtime cornerstone who might now be viewed as a movable piece as the organization looks to rebalance the roster and reallocate salary.

It’s a complicated scenario for several reasons — Nimmo has a full no-trade clause, his contract runs five more years, and his value has shifted as his game has evolved. But according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets aren’t ruling anything out.

As Sherman put it: “Consider moving Brandon Nimmo. This might be a non-starter — Nimmo has a complete no-trade clause. He also has five years at $101.25 million still due him. The word I heard shared by an AL official is that the Mets have ‘spit-balled’ ideas about Nimmo and how much they might have to eat contractually to move him.”

It’s the kind of phrasing that suggests the idea isn’t just speculative. It’s real enough for internal discussion.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Nimmo’s contract no longer aligns with the Mets’ long-term direction

When the Mets extended Nimmo on an eight-year, $162 million deal back in 2023, he was in the middle of his prime. He was getting on base at an elite clip, playing strong defense in center field, and providing a stabilizing presence at the top of the lineup. That version of Nimmo justified the commitment.

But now he’s 32, and the trajectory looks different. He still offers value — last season he hit .262 with a .324 OBP and a .436 slugging mark, adding 25 homers and 92 RBIs with a 114 wRC+. It’s a solid, above-average offensive profile.

The issue isn’t that Nimmo has fallen off a cliff. It’s that his peak skills have begun to erode while his contract remains significant. His walk rate has dipped, his on-base ability has regressed, and his offensive identity has shifted. He’s hitting more home runs than ever, but trading contact and patience for power has created inefficiencies in his game.

The Mets are trying to build around a new core with Juan Soto in right field and multiple financial decisions looming. In that context, Nimmo’s long-term deal becomes harder to justify.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Defense no longer provides the same safety net

For years, Nimmo’s defensive improvement was one of the Mets’ favorite success stories. He turned himself into an above-average center fielder through better positioning, conditioning, and awareness. But over the past season, that progress slipped.

Range has declined, reads aren’t as sharp, and the consistency that once allowed him to anchor center field has faded. With Soto locked into right — and right field being the easiest outfield spot due to his defensive limitations — the Mets have fewer ways to hide declining range from Nimmo, forcing a harder conversation about his long-term fit.

If the Mets are now viewing left field as his only real defensive home, the contract becomes even more restrictive.

Why the Mets are considering a trade now

This isn’t purely about regression. It’s about flexibility.

The Mets are preparing for a massive offseason. They need to retain or replace Pete Alonso. They need to retain or replace Edwin Díaz. They need pitching. They need outfield depth. And they need to protect their financial agility as Steve Cohen and David Stearns look to reshape the roster around younger, more durable pieces.

Moving Nimmo would free up long-term money and potentially open space for a younger outfielder with more speed and defensive upside. The question is how much of the remaining $101.25 million they’d have to absorb to make a deal happen — and whether Nimmo would even approve one.

A realistic possibility, but far from a guaranteed outcome

The Mets aren’t eager to dump a player who still produces at an above-average level. Nimmo is respected, team-oriented, and a beloved member of the locker room. He’s also one of the more consistent bats in their lineup, even with the recent stylistic changes.

But this is a front office exploring every option, not a front office afraid to make bold moves. If another team presents a viable structure — and if Nimmo approves it — a trade could make sense for all involved.

Until then, the Mets are evaluating their paths forward. And for the first time since he signed that massive deal, Brandon Nimmo isn’t guaranteed to be part of that next chapter.