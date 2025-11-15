Every once in a while, a star player says something that feels less like a quote and more like a nudge to the front office. In the case of the New York Mets, Juan Soto’s message was pretty clear. After delivering the kind of season that makes even a $765 million investment look reasonable, Soto used his platform at the MLB Awards in Las Vegas to make one thing known: he wants Pete Alonso back in Queens.

Soto’s Historic Year Sets the Stage

The Mets bet the future on Soto last winter and got exactly what they paid for. He played like a superstar in his prime, hitting 43 home runs, swiping 38 bags, reaching base at a .396 clip, and posting a 156 wRC+. Those are numbers that shift an entire lineup’s gravity. They make pitchers uncomfortable the moment he steps into the box. They make the Mets relevant every night.

But what made the offense genuinely dangerous was how seamlessly his power merged with Alonso’s. The two of them combined for 81 home runs, countless momentum swings, and more than enough production to make the Mets lineup feel imposing again. Soto may be the face of the future, but Alonso was right there beside him, matching firepower with firepower.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A Star Pulling For Another Star

Soto didn’t dance around the subject. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he offered full-throated support for his teammate’s free agency journey, while making it clear what he’d prefer to see happen.

“I hope nothing but the best, and I’m excited to see where he’s going to end up,” Soto said. “He’s one of the best power hitters in this generation. I really enjoyed my moment with him in a Mets uniform and I hope we can have more times to come. We can have fun together.”

It’s hard to read that without noticing the subtle pitch he’s sending to the Mets. Soto isn’t campaigning, but he’s doing something close. When a generational hitter signals that he wants another slugger by his side, most front offices pay attention.

The Mets’ Dilemma With Their Homegrown Star

Alonso’s situation is complicated, though. He opted out of $24 million to test the market again, searching for the kind of long-term security that most star sluggers want as they enter their early 30s. The Mets aren’t blind to the risks. First basemen who rely on power can age unpredictably. Decline can come suddenly.

Still, Alonso just posted a 141 wRC+ with 38 home runs. His bat remains a foundational weapon, and in a clubhouse that hasn’t always been known for stability, he has been one of the few constants. Even at 31 (on Opening Day), he feels like someone who can still anchor a competitive lineup if surrounded by the right supporting cast.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If The Mets Want To Win, The Answer Might Be Obvious

The Mets finished 83-79, a frustrating record considering the star talent on hand. It wasn’t Soto’s fault. It wasn’t Alonso’s either. If anything, the shortcomings around them only made their production stand out even more.

Bringing Alonso back wouldn’t fix everything, but it would give the Mets a middle-of-the-order identity built around two players who genuinely want to play together. In a sport where chemistry is often underrated, that matters.

Soto and Alonso already showed what can happen when they’re locked in at the same time. The question is whether the Mets are willing to pay for more of it.