The Mets still have time to deal for a bonafide ace

Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

The Mets are in a tough spot with their starting rotation, but they still have time to fix it. With Kodai Senga already a health concern and Frankie Montas sidelined for the foreseeable future, the team has a glaring need at the top of their staff.

While they’ve taken some risks on pitchers with upside, they’re lacking a true ace who can anchor the rotation. That’s why the trade market, specifically players like Dylan Cease or Michael King, remains an intriguing option.

Mets Have the Firepower to Make a Deal

The San Diego Padres have been open to trading pitching this offseason, and both Cease and King could be available for the right price.

The Mets have a strong enough farm system to get a deal done, but the question is how much they’re willing to part with for a one-year rental. Both pitchers are set to hit free agency in 2026, meaning the Mets would either need to extend them or be comfortable giving up prospects for a short-term fix.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cease, in particular, would be a strong fit, given his durability and upside. The 29-year-old right-hander tossed 189.1 innings in 2024, posting a 3.47 ERA with 10.65 strikeouts per nine. He wasn’t at his peak form, but he still has elite strikeout ability and a slider that can dominate lineups when he’s locked in.

The Mets could take the gamble—and a strong offensive lineup behind him—could help him regain his 2022 form when he finished second in AL Cy Young voting. Either way, Cease is likely their best pitcher on day one of that trade.

The Mets’ Rotation Is a Major Question Mark

Right now, the biggest flaw in the Mets’ roster is their pitching staff. Their offense, led by Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Juan Soto, should be able to win plenty of games, but without a dependable rotation, they’re going to be in a lot of high-scoring battles. If Senga struggles to stay on the field, and Montas takes longer to return than expected, the Mets could find themselves in a dangerous spot.

There’s still time to make a move, and general manager David Stearns has shown a willingness to be aggressive. If the Mets truly want to compete at the highest level, adding an ace like Cease or King could be the missing piece to turning them into a legitimate World Series contender.