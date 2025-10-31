The Mets need to drop the projected $88 million on star pitcher

The New York Mets spent this past trade deadline trying to patch together a bullpen that could help carry them through the stretch run. It didn’t exactly go according to plan.

They brought in Ryan Helsley from the St. Louis Cardinals, hoping his electric stuff would stabilize the late innings. Instead, he struggled mightily, posting a 7.20 ERA across 20 innings with the Mets. It wasn’t the impact move they envisioned, and now with Helsley set to hit free agency, it’s fair to wonder whether his time in Queens will be brief.

Ryan Helsley’s rough stretch shouldn’t define him

To be fair, Helsley’s poor stint might not tell the whole story. He’s still just 31 years old and owns an elite fastball that can touch triple digits when he’s right. A new season and a clean slate could bring better results, but the Mets must be careful about how much they’re willing to invest.

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

There’s real value in keeping arms with Helsley’s raw talent, but he’s more of a luxury than a necessity at this point. The Mets have far bigger priorities — starting with their closer.

Edwin Diaz remains the heart of the bullpen

At 31 years old, Edwin Diaz remains one of the most dominant relievers in baseball. After missing nearly all of 2023 due to that freak knee injury in the World Baseball Classic, he bounced back with a vengeance this season. Over 60.1 innings, Diaz posted a 1.63 ERA, striking out an absurd 13.30 batters per nine innings.

His numbers were elite across the board — ranking in the 99th percentile in both whiff rate and strikeout rate. When Diaz steps on the mound, there’s an unmistakable energy that ripples through the stadium. His confidence, his fastball-slider combo, and that familiar “Narco” entrance all embody the identity of the Mets at their best.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Diaz should be the Mets’ top priority

Jim Bowden of The Athletic projects Diaz could land a four-year, $88 million contract, averaging $22 million annually. For the Mets, that’s not just reasonable — it’s smart business. Elite closers like Diaz don’t come around often, and replacing him would cost far more in production and chemistry than any dollar amount on paper.

Beyond the numbers, Diaz represents something bigger. He’s one of the few players who truly embraced New York, who thrives under pressure instead of shrinking from it. Losing him now would send the wrong message — that the Mets are willing to gamble on uncertainty when they already have a proven, homegrown star in place.

The bullpen will always be a work in progress, but Diaz is the kind of anchor that gives the entire unit stability. The Mets can tinker around the edges, explore other depth options, even take another flier on Helsley. But make no mistake — Diaz is the guy they can’t afford to let go.