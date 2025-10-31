The Mets have something special in nasty right-handed starter

The New York Mets have made it clear they plan to bolster their pitching staff this offseason. With names like Tarik Skubal circulating in trade rumors, it’s no secret the front office is eyeing top-end talent. But quietly, they might already have one of the best young arms in baseball developing right under their nose.

That arm belongs to 24-year-old right-hander Nolan McLean — a player the Mets are absolutely thrilled about. Still pre-arbitration and under team control through 2032, McLean is the kind of pitcher organizations dream of: dominant, affordable, and brimming with upside. His rise this past season wasn’t just encouraging; it was downright electric.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

A rookie season that turned heads

McLean began the year in the minors, where he completely overpowered hitters. Across 113.2 innings, he posted a 2.45 ERA, commanding the strike zone and generating elite ground-ball contact. His poise and consistency quickly earned him a promotion, and once he reached the majors, he didn’t just hold his own — he dominated.

Over 48 innings with the Mets, McLean posted a 2.06 ERA while striking out 10.69 batters per nine. Opponents couldn’t solve his mix of velocity and movement, and his 84.1% left-on-base rate showed an ability to perform under pressure that’s rare for a young starter. Even more impressive was his 61.1% ground ball rate — one of the best marks in the entire league.

Those numbers place him among the elite in two critical categories: strikeout rate and ground-ball generation. That combination is the perfect recipe for sustainable success, especially at Citi Field, where keeping the ball on the ground is a huge advantage.

The arsenal that makes him special

McLean’s pitch mix is part of what makes him so exciting. His sinker has become a weapon — opponents hit just .193 against it, routinely pounding it into the dirt. His curveball has been even nastier, holding hitters to a .074 average. It’s the kind of pitch that can make even veteran hitters look foolish.

If there’s a flaw in his arsenal, it’s the sweeper. That pitch allowed a .361 batting average this season, which McLean himself has acknowledged as an area he wants to refine. But given his age, command, and success with every other pitch, there’s every reason to believe he’ll make the necessary adjustments.

A gold mine waiting to be tapped

It’s easy for teams to get caught up in chasing established stars like Skubal, but what the Mets already have in McLean could be equally valuable. His combination of strikeout power, composure, and ground-ball dominance gives him the foundation to become a legitimate ace.