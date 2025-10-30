Mets go all-in for Tigers ace Tarik Skubal in blockbuster mock scenario

It’s not out of the question that the New York Mets go all-in for an ace this offseason, and Tarik Skubal might be the perfect target. The Detroit Tigers’ left-hander has just one more year of arbitration before hitting free agency in 2027, which means whoever acquires him will likely want to secure a long-term extension.

For a Mets team looking to pair star pitching with an improved offense, Skubal checks every box.

He’s coming off another elite season — the kind that cements a pitcher as a legitimate Cy Young candidate. Skubal posted a 2.21 ERA across 195.1 innings in 2025, continuing his rise as one of baseball’s most consistent arms. Even more impressive, he was at his best in the playoffs, logging a 1.74 ERA over 20.2 innings. The lefty attacks hitters with command and confidence, and his combination of power and precision would instantly elevate the Mets’ rotation.

What the Mets would need to give up

Of course, elite talent doesn’t come cheap. In a mock trade proposed by Joe DeMayo of SNY, the Mets would send four significant assets to Detroit: right-handers Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat, infielder Ronny Mauricio, and lefty Jonathan Santucci. It’s a steep price, but not unreasonable considering Skubal’s dominance and team control.

“Mets trade RHP Jonah Tong (No. 2 prospect), RHP Brandon Sproat (No. 5 prospect), INF Ronny Mauricio, and LHP Jonathan Santucci (No. 10 prospect) to the Tigers for LHP Tarik Skubal.”

Tong would headline the package — and rightfully so. The 22-year-old flashed serious potential in the minors this year before struggling in his brief MLB debut, posting a 7.71 ERA over 18.2 innings. Despite that rocky start, scouts still see him as one of the best young arms in baseball. His stuff is electric, but with Skubal entering his prime, the Mets might prefer a proven ace over potential.

Sproat, 25, would be another key piece heading to Detroit. He put together a solid season in Triple-A with a 4.24 ERA over 121 innings and earned a late-season call-up, where he managed a 4.79 ERA in limited action. There’s clear upside with his fastball and command profile, though he doesn’t have the same ceiling as Tong.

Then there’s Ronny Mauricio, a once-hyped infielder still trying to find his footing at the big-league level. Over 61 games in 2025, he hit .226/.293/.369, showing flashes of power but not enough consistency. For the Tigers, he’d represent a buy-low opportunity with some untapped potential. The inclusion of Santucci, the Mets’ No. 10 prospect, would round out the deal — a left-handed sweetener to push the trade over the finish line.

Why this deal makes sense for both sides

For the Mets, Skubal would be the type of rotation anchor that instantly changes their outlook. Pairing him with Kodai Senga and a hopefully healthy rotation could give New York one of the deepest pitching staffs in the National League. Beyond the numbers, Skubal fits the Mets’ identity — a grinder who’s grown into one of the most complete starters in baseball.

Detroit, meanwhile, would restock its farm with four controllable players, including two top-10 prospects and a versatile infielder. It’s the kind of trade that benefits both teams — the Mets betting on the now, the Tigers betting on the future.

If the Mets are serious about contending in 2026, this is the kind of move that sends a message. Skubal isn’t just another name — he’s a premium ace entering his prime, and for a franchise that’s been stuck between retooling and competing, it might finally be time to push the chips in.