The Mets might have something special in recently promoted pitching prospect

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Every once in a while, a player storms onto the scene with such undeniable electricity, you can’t help but take notice.

Nolan McLean is that jolt for the New York Mets—a hard-throwing righty who has transformed from promising prospect into a full-blown force.

When he made his Triple-A debut for Syracuse, it felt less like a first impression and more like a statement.

McLean didn’t just survive his introduction to Triple-A; he owned it. He painted corners, overpowered batters, and walked off the mound without surrendering a single run across seven dazzling innings.

This isn’t hype—it’s dominance backed by numbers and command that looks tailor-made for the majors.

How's THAT for a Triple-A debut?@Mets No. 5 prospect Nolan McLean K's seven over seven scoreless frames for the @SyracuseMets, lowering his ERA to 1.08 across six starts. pic.twitter.com/kKaxz2rQry — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 10, 2025

Dominating a hitter’s league with fearlessness and finesse

Triple-A is no picnic, especially in the offensive-heavy International League. Yet McLean pitched like it was a backyard catch.

Facing seasoned hitters, many with big-league experience, the 23-year-old put up a line that read like fiction: seven scoreless innings, seven hits, seven strikeouts, zero panic. It’s a performance that deserves more than stats—it deserves context.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

MLB Pipeline summed it up best: “How’s THAT for a Triple-A debut?” That’s not just a hot start. That’s the kind of first act that forces an organization to sit up and reevaluate its depth chart.

Climbing fast: From Binghamton brilliance to Syracuse star

Before taking the hill in Syracuse, McLean was lighting up Double-A Binghamton. His 1.37 ERA over 26.1 innings wasn’t just good—it was the kind of dominant stretch that forces front offices to make tough decisions.

His 30 strikeouts showed swing-and-miss stuff, while 12 walks hinted at areas to refine. But those are normal growing pains for a flamethrower transitioning to full-time pitching.

It’s easy to forget that McLean wasn’t always singularly focused on pitching. He was a two-way player for much of his early career.

Now that he’s zeroed in on the mound, the results speak volumes. Like an artist finally finding their medium, McLean has taken off.

Poise beyond his years makes McLean stand out

What separates McLean from your typical flamethrower isn’t just his velocity or his ERA. It’s the unshakable calm he brings to each outing. You don’t often see 23-year-olds toe the rubber in Triple-A and look like seasoned pros.

But McLean doesn’t rattle. He competes with a quiet intensity—one that’s earned the trust of coaches and caught the attention of fans.

He’s also showing a deep, varied arsenal that keeps hitters guessing. Whether it’s a well-placed fastball at the letters or a breaking ball that tumbles off the table, McLean has learned how to weaponize his pitch mix.

That’s a gift, but also a skill honed through hours of work and a clear vision of what he wants to become.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

One step away: A potential call-up looms large

With the Mets’ rotation relatively close to getting healthy, there’s no immediate desperation for arms. But baseball has a way of rewriting plans.

Pitchers get hurt, starters tire out, and sometimes the kid who just got to Triple-A forces the issue. That kid might just be Nolan McLean.

He’s now officially on the big-league radar, and that’s more than a symbolic win. It’s proof that the Mets believe in him—not just as a future contributor, but as someone who could step in soon if the opportunity arises.

And if he keeps pitching like this, that phone call to Queens might come sooner than anyone expected.

