Mets 7, Cubs 2: Good news and great news as Holmes and homers lift the Mets on Friday

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets reminded everyone why they’re still sitting atop the NL East, launching four homers and piling up 13 hits in a convincing 7-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. It was the kind of game that looked like a release valve had been opened—a much-needed burst of energy for a team that had won just three of its previous eight games.

Early Runs Set the Tone

It didn’t take long for the Mets to grab the steering wheel. The Cubs’ starter, Jameson Taillon, found himself in quicksand from the very first inning. By the fifth, the Mets had already carved out a comfortable 6-1 lead. You could almost hear the sigh of relief from the dugout.

Francisco Lindor kicked things off with a leadoff home run, setting the tone like a drumbeat in a stadium anthem. Juan Soto, scorching hot at the plate, added yet another blast—his third in two games. Jeff McNeil and Brett Baty joined the home run parade, each going deep to keep the crowd on its feet.

Francisco Lindor hits his 4th leadoff home run of the season! pic.twitter.com/Y67sqggxs9 — MLB (@MLB) May 9, 2025

Clay Holmes Keeps Dominating

The Mets handed the ball to Clay Holmes, who continues to morph from bullpen weapon to reliable starter. The early starts were a bit like threading a needle with mittens—walks and baserunners created some tension—but Holmes navigated the storm with the calm of a seasoned sailor.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On Friday, he lasted six innings, giving up just one run on three hits. The three walks were balanced by five strikeouts, and his ERA dipped to a tidy 2.74—evidence that the starter experiment is trending in the right direction.

Legs Add Another Dimension

The long ball got the headlines, but the Mets’ legs played a sneaky important role in Friday’s win. Francisco Lindor, Tyrone Taylor, and Luisangel Acuña all swiped bases, turning singles into scoring threats and keeping the Cubs’ defense on edge.

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

It was like watching a chess game where one side just keeps sacrificing pawns to put the king in check.

The Mets aren’t just slugging and pitching their way to wins—they’re pressuring opponents from every angle. On Friday night, every tool in their toolbox got a chance to shine.