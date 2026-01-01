UPDATE: He signed with the Astros.

The free agent market for Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai has gone eerily quiet, with teams seemingly more interested in doing “due diligence” than actually putting pen to paper.

For the New York Mets, this silence represents a golden opportunity to swoop in at the eleventh hour and secure a frontline starter for pennies on the dollar. While initial projections pegged Imai for a contract exceeding $150 million, the lack of aggressive offers suggests his price tag is dropping rapidly, potentially falling into “bargain” territory for a team willing to take a calculated risk.

The Kodai Senga Domino Effect

To make this happen, the Mets would likely need to make a bold, somewhat uncomfortable move: trading Kodai Senga. Reports indicate that Imai prefers to play for a team that does not already have a Japanese star, wanting to carve out his own lane rather than sharing the spotlight. If President of Baseball Operations David Stearns can find a partner to take on Senga’s contract—or at least a portion of it—it would clear both the financial flexibility and the roster “box” needed to land Imai.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Replacing Senga with Imai is essentially swapping a known commodity for a higher-upside mystery box. Imai is coming off a spectacular season in NPB, posting a 1.92 ERA and a 0.89 WHIP over 163.2 innings while striking out 178 batters. His electric stuff, headlined by a fastball that touches 99 mph, suggests he could be a legitimate ace in the majors, but the transition is never guaranteed.

A Rotation Built on Volatility and Youth

The biggest counterargument to signing Imai is the sheer amount of inexperience it would inject into the rotation. The Mets are already banking heavily on youth, with Nolan McLean set to be a rookie on paper in 2026 and top pitching prospect Brandon Sproat knocking on the door of a promotion. Additionally, Mets’ Jonah Tong is quietly re-engineering his arsenal for a 2026 breakout, meaning the staff could feature three rookies in key roles. Adding Imai, a “rookie” to MLB himself, creates a rotation with a terrifyingly low floor if the kids struggle to adapt.

The algorithm hides the best New York Mets news; make sure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you don’t miss a beat.

The Safe Bet vs. The Power Move

If the volatility is too much to stomach, the Mets could pivot to a proven veteran like Framber Valdez to stabilize the unit, or continue pursuing blockbuster trades, as rumors swirl that the Mets may have launched a massive trade offer for Tarik Skubal.

However, Valdez and Skubal will cost significant assets, either in dollars or prospect capital. Imai, on the other hand, only costs money—and likely less of it than we thought a month ago. If Stearns trusts his scouting department, grabbing Imai at a discount could be the high-risk, high-reward gamble that defines his tenure.