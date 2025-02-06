The Mets have something special in the works at the top of their batting order

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have put together an offseason for the ages, managing to retain Pete Alonso while also acquiring Juan Soto, one of the most dominant offensive forces in baseball. With these moves, they might just boast the most lethal lineup in the game, capable of rivaling even the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers.

A Top of the Order Built to Dominate

While the final lineup alignment is still taking shape, one thing is clear: Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso will be at the heart of it. These three alone could combine for over 100 home runs, a staggering level of production that should put fear into opposing pitchers.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Lindor, now 31, remains one of the most well-rounded shortstops in the league. Last season, he played 152 games and posted a strong .273/.344/.500 slash line with 33 home runs, 91 RBIs, and a 137 wRC+. His blend of power, speed, and defensive excellence makes him the perfect catalyst at the top of the lineup.

Soto, at just 26, is fresh off perhaps the best season of his career. In 157 games, he crushed a career-high 41 home runs with 109 RBIs, hitting .288/.419/.569. His ability to work counts and get on base at an elite clip, evident in his 18.1% walk rate, makes him an offensive juggernaut. His 180 wRC+ last season means he was 80% better than the average MLB hitter—an absurd level of production.

Alonso, the Mets’ longtime slugger, secured his future in Queens with a two-year, $54 million deal that includes an opt-out after 2025. He played all 162 games last season, launching 34 home runs with 88 RBIs while hitting .240/.329/.459, good for a 122 wRC+. While he may not have the same all-around offensive skill set as Soto or Lindor, his raw power makes him the perfect cleanup hitter.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Firepower to Match Anyone

With this trio anchoring the lineup, the Mets have positioned themselves to be an offensive powerhouse. The National League is stacked with talent, but this lineup should give them a legitimate shot at making a deep postseason run.

The Dodgers may have stolen the headlines early in the offseason, but the Mets are proving they won’t back down from the fight. In a league where power is king, the Mets have built a lineup designed to slug their way to a championship.