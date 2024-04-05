The Mets have designated a veteran reliever for assignment

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets 2024 campaign has gotten off to a shaky start. The blue and orange are 1-5, and the injury bug has already hit the starting rotation, with both Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill going on the injured list.

With Megill getting hurt this past weekend, new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns brought in some reinforcements on Wednesday, inking Julio Teheran to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million.

With the signing of Teheran, the Mets needed to open a spot on the 40-man roster, and on Thursday afternoon, they designated a veteran reliever to do just that.

The Mets designate Michael Tonkin for assignment

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets have designated RHP Michael Tonkin for assignment.

After spending six years out of the major leagues, Tonkin made his return to big leagues by coming out of the bullpen for the Atlanta Braves.

The California native pitched 80 innings across 45 games to a 4.28 ERA with a 1.088 WHIP alongside 75 strikeouts.

The 34-year-old signed a one-year split contract worth $1 million with the blue and orange this past offseason.

Tonkin made five appearances this past spring, pitching 7.2 innings while allowing no runs to score and striking out seven. The California native’s performance earned him one of the final two bullpen spots alongside Yohan Ramírez.

Tonkin struggled to replicate the same success he had in the spring in the regular season, pitching four innings across three games to a 4.50 ERA with a 1.750 WHIP and three strikeouts. In addition to his two earned runs, the 34-year-old allowed six more unearned runs.

What does this mean for the Mets?

The Mets needed to find a spot on the 40-man roster for Teheran, and unfortunately for Tonkin, his slow start caused him to get DFA’d.

Reed Garrett will likely take his spot in the bullpen. The 31-year-old made his 2024 debut on Thursday and was stellar. Garrett went three shutout innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out four.