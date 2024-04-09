The Mets have designated a promising right-hander for assignment

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets 2024 campaign has gotten off to a shaky start. After nine games, the blue and orange are sitting at 3-6 and continuing a rough stretch of 15 games in 14 days.

While the pitching staff has been the general strength of this year’s squad so far, some have struggled to live up to expectations.

On Monday afternoon, the Mets designated a promising right-handed reliever for assignment.

The Mets designate Yohan Ramírez for assignment

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets have designated RHP Yohan Ramírez for assignment.

Ramírez spent 2023 splitting time between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox organization.

The Dominican Republic native pitched 38.1 innings across 31 appearances to a 4.23 ERA with a 1.461 WHIP and 35 strikeouts.

The Mets acquired Ramírez from the Chicago White Sox this past offseason for cash considerations.

The 28-year-old made seven appearances this spring, pitching 10 innings to a 1.80 ERA with a 0.90 WHIP and striking out 11 while also picking up a pair of saves.

After earning one of the final two bullpen spots alongside the recently designated for assignment Michael Tonkin.

Ramírez made three appearances for the blue and orange, pitching 5.1 innings to an 11.81 ERA with a 2.438 WHIP and striking out six.

Despite the struggles on the bump, the Dominican Republic won the hearts of the Flushing Faithful after throwing at the head of Rhys Hoskins following the 31-year-old’s hard slide into second the day before.

What does this mean for the Mets?

The Mets needed to get some help for a taxed bullpen, and after struggling on Saturday, Ramírez got DFA’d to give the bullpen some help.

Coming up to take Ramírez’s spot is Cole Sulser. Sulser thrived in spring training for the blue and orange, pitching six innings across five appearances, allowing just one hit and 10 strikeouts.

The California native could be coming out of the bullpen as soon as tonight, with the Mets set to begin a four-game series with the Atlanta Braves.