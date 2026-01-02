The Mets have already made a calculated chess move by filling their designated hitter void with Jorge Polanco, but the front office seems to have a much grander vision for his versatility.

Reports suggest there is a growing confidence within the organization that Polanco can handle a significant workload at first base in 2026, which fundamentally changes the complexion of the infield.

If President of Baseball Operations David Stearns intends to utilize Polanco at first, it creates a massive opportunity to double down on offensive firepower. The market still holds a legitimate slugger who can serve as both a middle-of-the-order threat and a necessary insurance policy at the hot corner.

Eugenio Suárez Is the Power Surge the New York Mets Are Missing

Looking at the remaining free agent landscape, 34-year-old Eugenio Suárez feels like the exact type of “thumper” this lineup is currently lacking. The veteran slugger remains available with a projected contract of roughly two years and $45 million, a figure that barely registers as a blip on Steve Cohen’s payroll. While he might not be the youngest option, Suárez brings a level of raw power that simply cannot be ignored.

He is coming off a monster campaign where he played 159 games and slashed .228/.298/.526, numbers that paint the picture of a classic all-or-nothing slugger. However, the counting stats were undeniable, as he launched 49 home runs and drove in 118 runs while posting a 125 wRC+. He is not going to win a batting title or draw walks at an elite clip, but when he connects, the ball generally lands in the second deck.

Creating a Safety Net for Brett Baty and the Infield Defense

Suárez ranked in the 89th percentile in barrel rate last season, proving that his bat speed and quality of contact are still competent despite his age. His ability to pull the ball with authority would play beautifully at Citi Field, helping to offset the massive power void left by Pete Alonso’s departure. Defensively, he is no longer a Gold Glove caliber player, but he remains serviceable enough to play everyday if needed.

He logged nearly 1,350 innings at third base last season, recording -6 Defensive Runs Saved and -3 Outs Above Average. Those metrics suggest he won’t be a liability, making him the perfect safety net for young third baseman Brett Baty. The Mets are obviously hoping for Baty to take a leap forward, but having a veteran who just hit nearly 50 homers waiting in the wings is a luxury few teams possess.

A Low-Risk Investment That Solves a Major Resolution

One of the 4 New Year’s resolutions for the Mets should be ensuring they have enough undeniable slugging to compete in the National League East. Bringing in Suárez on a short-term deal accomplishes exactly that without blocking future prospects for the next half-decade. It allows manager Carlos Mendoza to mix and match his lineups based on matchups, keeping everyone fresh for a postseason push. Ultimately, this is a move that deepens the roster and signals that the Mets are serious about scoring runs in bunches.