The New York Mets did not tiptoe into the winter. They made noise early, added recognizable names, and reshaped parts of the roster in a hurry. Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Jorge Polanco, and Marcus Semien are real pieces, not window dressing, and the front office deserves credit for moving decisively where it could.

But context matters. The Mets also watched Edwin Diaz, Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, Jose Siri, Cedric Mullins, Ryan Helsley, Tyler Rogers, Gregory Soto, and others walk out the door. When you stack departures next to arrivals, the picture sharpens. This is not a finished roster. It is a team in transition, one that still has to solve several uncomfortable problems if 2026 is going to feel like a step forward instead of a holding pattern.

The good news is that the Mets still have flexibility, prospect capital, and time. The next phase matters more than the first wave of signings. Four areas stand out as nonnegotiable if this team wants to matter deep into October.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Outfield Cannot Be an Afterthought

Right now, the Mets outfield is thin enough to see through. Juan Soto is the only proven everyday option, and that is not a criticism of Soto so much as an indictment of the depth chart around him. Carson Benge remains a developmental piece who has not yet conquered Triple-A. Tyrone Taylor had his chance as a regular and simply did not produce.

This is how seasons quietly unravel. One injury, one slump, and suddenly the lineup is asking too much of too many unproven bats. The Mets know it, which is why names like Cody Bellinger, Luis Robert Jr., and Austin Hays keep circulating. None are perfect fits. All would stabilize a group that currently lacks balance, athleticism, and margin for error.

If the Mets run this outfield into April unchanged, they are betting against probability. That rarely works.

One Real Ace Changes Everything

On paper, Kodai Senga and Nolan McLean give the Mets something to dream on. Senga’s 3.02 ERA last season showed his ceiling, while McLean’s 2.06 mark in his debut teased front-of-the-rotation potential. The issue is not talent. It is trust over 162 games.

Senga’s injury history is well-documented, and his peripherals have begun to slide. McLean, meanwhile, has yet to prove he can sustain elite performance across a full major league workload. Asking either to anchor a playoff rotation without reinforcement is a gamble.

This is where a true ace matters. Someone like Tarik Skubal or Freddy Peralta does not just add innings and strikeouts. He settles the entire staff. Roles clarify. Pressure eases. Postseason math becomes simpler. The Mets do not need to guess who gets the ball in Game 1. They know.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Bullpen Still Needs Reinforcement

Signing Williams and Weaver was a strong start, but the Mets bullpen is far from complete. Losing Diaz and multiple setup arms stripped away layers of reliability, and right now the bridge to the ninth inning looks fragile. Richard Lovelady and Cooper Criswell have ability, but counting on them as primary late-inning options is risky.

Bullpens are volatile by nature, and smart teams exploit that. The Mets do not need to win the offseason with splashy relief contracts. They need volume, upside, and competition. Waivers, minor league deals, creative trades. This is where depth wins seasons quietly.

First Base Insurance Is Not Optional

Jorge Polanco brings versatility and a steady bat, but asking him to live at first base is an experiment, not a solution. One career game at the position does not inspire confidence, no matter how diligently he has worked on it since last summer.

The Mets would benefit from a right-handed first baseman who punishes lefties and provides defensive stability. Someone like Paul Goldschmidt makes sense not just for his bat, but for the flexibility he creates. Polanco can slide to DH or move around the infield, keeping everyone fresher over six months.

The Mets have taken meaningful steps. Now comes the harder part. Filling holes without panic, balancing upside with certainty, and resisting the temptation to call the roster finished too early. How they handle these four areas will determine whether 2026 feels like progress or another season spent wondering what might have been.