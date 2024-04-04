The Mets fall to the Tigers 6-3 in 11, drop to 0-5

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

After being rained for two consecutive days, the Mets finally returned to action on Thursday, playing a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers.

Francisco Alvarez got the Mets going early with a two-run RBI double in the bottom of the third to snap the blue and orange’s scoring drought at 19.2 innings.

Brett Baty would add to the Mets lead with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.

The Tigers then began to claw their way back into the game, scoring a run in each of the ensuing three innings, capped off by Riley Greene’s solo shot to tie the game at three.

For the second meeting in a row, the game had to be decided in extra innings. After a scoreless 10th, the Tigers scored three in the top of the 11th.

The Mets brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the inning before Pete Alonso struck out on some high heat, extending the blue and orange’s losing streak to five.

Here are some notes from the Mets’ loss.

Adrian Houser shines in his Mets debut

After coming over in an offseason trade alongside Tyrone Taylor, Adrian Houser took the Citi Field bump to make his Mets debut.

Houser impressed, going five strong innings, allowing just three hits, one run, and striking out three. However, the Oklahoma native did struggle a bit with command, walking three batters.

The 31-year-old sinker and splitter were his most effective pitches of the day, resulting in six ground outs.

Houser is scheduled next to take the bump on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves.

Alvarez’s solid start continues

In a lineup that features Jeff McNeil, Brandon Nimmo, and Francisco Lindor, who have hit a combined 3-55, Alvarez’s bat has been one of the few players providing a spark from the batter’s box.

The 22-year-old went 2-for-5 with a strong single up the middle in the first and smoked a double in the third, accounting for the two hits.

Alvarez continues to look as advertised. His 1.1.87 OPS places him fourth in baseball, and he

has been the hottest hitter in a cold Mets lineup thus far.

Edwin Díaz continues to dominate.

Edwin Díaz made his third appearance of the season and continues to look in midseason form.

The 30-year-old retired the Tigers in order during the top of the ninth with a pair of strikeouts.

Any concerns about Diaz coming back should be absolved, as it appears the Puerto Rican native has fully recovered from his patellar tendon tear.