The Mets could reunite with efficient veteran closer

The Mets 2024 offseason has been a change of pace from what fans of the blue and orange have become accustomed to over the last two years.

While they have yet to make a major splash move, new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has methodically filled out the Mets roster and put together a unit that realistically could sneak in the playoffs next season.

The blue and orange’s roster is not complete as they are still looking for some more bullpen help and could reunite with one of their former closers, David Robertson.

A look at Robertson’s previous tenure in Queens

After having a career resurgence in 2022, Robertson came to the Mets last offseason on a one-year, $10-million-dollar contract to be the setup man for Edwin Díaz. However, Díaz got injured during the World Baseball Classic, and Robertson became the closer.

The 38-year-old was excellent in the closer role, pitching 44 innings across 40 games to a 2.05 ERA with a 1.000 WHIP and 48 strikeouts, alongside 14 saves before getting shipped to Miami just before the trade deadline.

Robertson failed to replicate that success with the Marlins pitching 21.1 innings across 22 games to a 5.06 ERA with a 1.594 WHIP and 30 strikeouts, alongside four saves.

Should the Mets reunite with Robertson?

The Mets should reunite with Robertson.

The Alabama native has proven he has the talent to be an effective big-league reliever even this late into his career. He can handle the pressure of New York as he has pitched successfully for the Mets and the Yankees.

Robertson will also not likely require a multi-year deal, providing the Mets with the same flexibility they had last season, where they flipped an excellent first half into two strong prospects.

In addition, Robertson could perform both the set-up and closer roles on any given day, giving new manager Carlos Mendoza more bullpen flexibility.

Hopefully, for the Flushing Faithful, the Mets will resign Robertson, and he will turn back the clock one more time for a squad that surprises many around the baseball world.