One hundred and sixty-two games for two consecutive seasons is the kind of reliability that general managers dream about when they lay their head on the pillow at night.

While the New York Mets might’ve pulled off a significant trade to offload Brandon Nimmo’s contract and replaced him with Marcus Semien, the heavy lifting is far from over in Queens.

The front office is still trying to figure out the financials to retain both Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso. The situation with Alonso is particularly volatile because a new suitor has entered the ring. One surprising competitor could be the Boston Red Sox. They are looking to upgrade for space and it turns out Alonso would be a perfect fit for what they are trying to build.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Boston Red Sox Need Insurance at First Base

The connection between Alonso and Boston isn’t just random speculation. It stems from a very real roster deficiency at Fenway Park. At present, the Red Sox have Triston Casas at first base. However, Casas suffered a left patellar tendon rupture early in the 2025 season. That is a brutal injury for a young power hitter. They are not sure what his future will look like or if he can return to form immediately.

Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic stated as much during an appearance on MLB Network’s “Hot Stove” Show. She indicated that the Red Sox are willing to spend to get a bat like Alonso’s. He covers up any possible issues they may run into with Casas’ recovery. The Mets have to realize that Boston isn’t just kicking tires here. They are looking for a sure thing to anchor their lineup, and Alonso provides exactly that level of certainty.

If the Red Sox don't re-sign Alex Bregman, what will be their next move?



“To us, that says they're going hard after [Pete] Alonso. Schwarber in the mix as well…”@jcmccaffrey | #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/x58mGGxjtg — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 27, 2025

Pete Alonso Delivers Elite Offensive Production for Mets

When you look at the 2025 numbers, you see exactly why the Mets are desperate to keep him and the Red Sox are eager to steal him. The 30-year-old is as consistent as they come. In 2025, he hit .272 with an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .524. He mashed 38 homers and drove in 126 RBIs.

The advanced metrics paint an even brighter picture. Alonso posted a 141 wRC+ last season. That means he was 41% above average offensively compared to the rest of the league. He did this while maintaining a manageable 22.8% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His bat from the right side is a cornerstone piece. You simply cannot replace that kind of production easily in free agency.

Weighing Defense Against New York Mets Lineup Needs

There is a knock on his game, and we have to be honest about it. Alonso is not known for his glove at first base. Last season, his defense produced -9 defensive runs saved and -9 outs above average. He is not winning Gold Gloves anytime soon.

However, the offensive output vastly outweighs the defensive liabilities. The Mets will have to pay up if they want to retain one of their best players. Alonso is not only a good locker room fit, but he has also been one of the most consistent hitters in baseball throughout his career. You pay for the 38 homers and the durability. You live with the defense. If New York tries to pinch pennies because of his glove, they will watch him launch baseballs over the Green Monster instead.