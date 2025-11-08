The New York Mets have complicated plenty of things over the years, but this offseason should be simple. Two moves should be automatic, non-negotiable, and frankly, common sense — re-sign Pete Alonso and retain Edwin Díaz. These are foundational pieces, not luxuries. If the Mets are serious about competing in 2026, these deals need to be done before anything else.

This isn’t about analytics or advanced roster manipulation. It’s about securing two players who define what this franchise stands for: power, energy, and reliability. The Mets have spent years trying to rebuild trust with their fanbase, and losing either Alonso or Díaz would feel like a gut punch to that effort.

Pete Alonso has earned his lifetime spot in Queens

There’s no reason to overcomplicate this — Pete Alonso is the face of the Mets’ offense. Year after year, he’s delivered consistency in a lineup that too often lacks it. Alonso’s ability to change a game with one swing remains unmatched, and even in a down year by his standards, he continues to produce runs at an elite clip.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Mets have struggled to find an identity since their 2022 playoff run, but Alonso has been the constant. His leadership, toughness, and connection with fans are worth every penny of a long-term deal. Locking him down isn’t just good baseball — it’s good business. Losing him would send the message that this front office still doesn’t understand what it means to build around homegrown talent.

The market for first basemen isn’t exactly robust either. Replacing Alonso’s power would be impossible without breaking the bank for an older or riskier player. The only reasonable alternative is Josh Naylor, who could be a reasonable alternative, but that changes the lineup plan significantly.

Edwin Díaz remains irreplaceable in the bullpen

The same logic applies to Edwin Díaz, who opted out of the final two years of his contract after a dominant 2025 season. His 1.63 ERA over 66.1 innings with 13.3 strikeouts per nine was vintage Díaz — the trumpets were back, the swagger was back, and the Mets’ closer finally felt like a weapon again.

At 31, Díaz is still in his prime, and there’s no legitimate argument for letting him leave. Closers like him don’t just appear — they’re cultivated, trusted, and, when necessary, paid to stay. The Mets’ bullpen depth remains shaky, and Díaz represents the one arm they can depend on when everything’s on the line. The idea of letting him test the market feels reckless for a team with playoff ambitions.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The easiest wins of the offseason

Extending Alonso and re-signing Díaz should be the low-hanging fruit of the Mets’ offseason — the moves that set the tone for everything else. The front office can’t claim to be serious about contending while letting two fan favorites, both elite at their respective positions, walk out the door.

With rotation holes to fill and an infield to retool, the Mets need stability wherever they can find it. Alonso and Díaz provide exactly that — cornerstone players who elevate the floor of the entire roster.

It’s not complicated. The Mets can either reward two players who’ve carried this franchise through chaos or repeat the same mistakes that have defined their past. Will they finally choose the easy wins?