The New York Mets continue to work quietly behind the scenes as the offseason starts to take shape. While these aren’t headline-grabbing moves, they’re the kind that can pay off over a long season.

On Thursday, the Mets made two additions aimed at improving their depth and flexibility — retaining left-handed pitcher Jose Castillo and claiming utility man Ji Hwan Bae off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Neither move will dominate the winter meetings conversation, but they fit what the Mets seem to be building — a roster with options, competition, and more balance from both sides of the plate.

Jose Castillo’s chance to stick in the bullpen

Castillo, 29, gives the Mets something they’ve needed more of: a capable lefty reliever. Last season, he posted a 3.94 ERA across four different organizations, but his best work came in New York. Over 15.1 innings with the Mets, he registered a 2.35 ERA with 11.15 strikeouts per nine, showing flashes of swing-and-miss stuff and confidence on the mound.

The southpaw won’t come into spring training as a lock for the bullpen, but he’ll have a real shot at earning a spot. His strikeout rate and ability to handle both lefties and righties make him valuable, especially in a bullpen that still feels thin in certain spots. For a team looking to tighten up its relief corps, Castillo’s presence gives them one more left-handed option to lean on — something that’s been missing at times over the past few seasons.

Ji Hwan Bae brings speed and versatility

The Mets also took a flyer on Ji Hwan Bae, a 26-year-old left-handed hitter who’s spent parts of the last four years with the Pirates. Offensively, Bae hasn’t quite figured things out at the MLB level, slashing .223/.294/.293 with two home runs and 44 RBIs over 163 games. Still, there’s one thing he does very well: run.

Bae has swiped 37 bases in limited action, giving the Mets another burst of speed off the bench. Defensively, he can play all three outfield spots along with shortstop and second base, which makes him a flexible depth piece heading into camp. Most likely, he’s a spring training body — someone who’ll compete, maybe push a few guys, and be around in case of injuries.

Quiet moves with a purpose

These aren’t the kind of moves fans clamor for, but every good team needs players like Castillo and Bae to round out a roster. The Mets’ front office is still expected to pursue bigger names this winter — particularly pitching upgrades — but these smaller transactions help establish a baseline of depth and competition.

Sometimes it’s not the flashiest moves that matter most; it’s the ones that quietly strengthen the foundation. If either Castillo or Bae can carve out a role, these minor additions could end up looking like smart, early offseason business for the Mets.