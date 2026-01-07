The Mets are putting on a masterclass in market manipulation this winter, quietly leveraging their crosstown rivals to clear the runway for one of the biggest signings of the offseason. While the headlines have been dominated by the Yankees’ singular focus on reuniting with Cody Bellinger, the Mets have been content to lurk in the shadows, waiting for the perfect moment to strike a deal with Kyle Tucker.

By letting the Yankees preoccupy themselves with one target, the Mets are effectively letting the market collapse right into their lap, setting the stage to pair Juan Soto with one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the sport.

The Yankees Clearing the Lane

The genius of the Mets’ strategy lies in their patience. The Yankees have been dedicated to bringing back Bellinger, trying to remain disciplined and avoid bidding against themselves in a slow-moving market. However, the Mets have played the role of the “stalking horse” perfectly—feigning interest in Bellinger just enough to potentially drive up the price for Brian Cashman, while keeping their eyes firmly fixed on Tucker.

The logic is simple: Once the Yankees officially commit to Bellinger, the biggest financial competitor for Tucker vanishes. While the Yankees could get burned badly in the Cody Bellinger sweepstakes if they miscalculate, their eventual exit from the outfield market removes the only other team (besides the Mets) that would realistically drop $300+ million on a corner outfielder.

The Blue Jays Are the Only Hurdle Left

With the Yankees out of the picture, the list of suitors for Tucker shrinks dramatically. The only other legitimate threat might be the Toronto Blue Jays, who are looking for offense. But Toronto has its own financial complications; if they prioritize bringing back shortstop Bo Bichette, it is highly unlikely they will have the stomach to shell out $300+ million for Tucker on top of that.

This lack of competition puts the Mets in the driver’s seat. Without a bidding war involving the Yankees or Dodgers, Tucker’s market leverage decreases, allowing the Mets to dictate the terms of the engagement.

The “Perfect” Contract Structure

This lack of competition allows David Stearns to craft the exact type of deal he prefers: high annual value, lower years. instead of being forced into a 10-year albatross contract to outbid the Yankees, the Mets can offer Tucker a shorter-term deal—perhaps 5 or 6 years—with a record-breaking Average Annual Value (AAV).

This structure is a win-win. Tucker gets paid like a king during his prime, and the Mets get an elite bat to protect Soto without worrying about the inevitable regression that comes with age in the final years of a decade-long deal. By waiting for the Yankees to bow out, the Mets aren’t just getting their man; they are getting him on a contract that won’t cripple the franchise in 2032.