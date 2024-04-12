The Mets are reportedly calling up a promising right-hander to start on Saturday

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets‘ starting pitching has been the squad’s strength throughout this early portion of the season.

The blue and orange’s starting ERA ranks third in the National League (3.49) and eighth in the major leagues.

Despite the early success, it hasn’t been entirely smooth sailing for the starting rotation.

Ace Kodai Senga has yet to appear, as he began the season on the injured list after suffering a shoulder strain. The 31-year-old was forced to be shut down for an extended period after he received a PRP injection to help with the injury.

Tylor Megill, who replaced Senga in the rotation, lasted only four innings in his first start before leaving with what became diagnosed as a right shoulder strain.

Megill’s replacement, Julio Teheran, lasted just 2.2 innings in a Mets uniform before being designated for assignment.

With Teheran now off the roster, the Mets have to fill his spot in the rotation, and they are supposedly calling up a promising right-hander to start on Saturday.

The Mets are calling up José Buttó

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets are planning to call up José Buttó to start on Saturday.

Buttó made a spot start against the Tigers during a doubleheader earlier this season and dazzled, pitching six strong innings, allowing just three hits and one run while striking out six.

The 26-year-old runs a five-pitch mix but primarily utilizes his sinker and four-seam fastball. Buttó’s primary breaking pitch is a changeup, but also features a sweeper and slider.

Who does Buttó replace on the roster?

The Mets have a primary option to send down to make room for Buttó: Tyler Jay.

Jay recently made his major league debut on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, going two innings and allowing five hits alongside one run while striking out a batter.

The Illinois native just doesn’t quite fit in the Mets bullpen at the moment, making him the most likely candidate to be sent down to Triple-A Syracuse.