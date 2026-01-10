The Mets enter the final stretch of the offseason with a checkbook that is virtually limitless and a starting rotation that still feels one or two arms short of a championship. While the free-agent market offers stabilizing forces like Framber Valdez and Ranger Suarez, neither possesses the pure, overwhelming dominance that a true ace provides.

Objectively speaking, the trade market is where the real difference-makers live, and Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta has emerged as the perfect target to anchor a rotation filled with youth and volatility.

Peralta is coming off a sensational 2025 campaign where he went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 176.2 innings, cementing himself as one of the premier power pitchers in the National League.

Acquiring him wouldn’t just add depth; it would give the Mets a legitimate number one starter to pair with Kodai Senga, pushing everyone else down a slot and solidifying the entire staff. However, aces aren’t free, and the Brewers are reportedly looking for a specific type of return: a major-league-ready arm.

Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Jonah Tong Is the Key to the Deal

According to The Athletic, the Mets are uniquely positioned to strike a deal because they possess exactly what Milwaukee covets, and they can do it without touching their favorite two-way phenomenon.

“Of the clubs in the mix for Peralta, the New York Mets might be in the best position to part with a prized young arm – and they can do it without offering top prospect Nolan McLean.”

That “prized young arm” is Jonah Tong. While the Mets believe Tong has the potential to be special, he represents the most logical trade chip to headline a blockbuster. Unlike Nolan McLean—who the organization views as virtually untouchable due to his unique upside—Tong is an exciting pitching prospect whose value has never been higher. Selling high on Tong to land a proven commodity like Peralta is the kind of aggressive “win-now” move that defines championship windows.

The algorithm hides the best New York Mets news; make sure you pin Empire Sports Media on Google News so you don’t miss a beat.

The Mets Have Leverage the Yankees Can’t Match

This is where the Mets hold a distinct advantage over their crosstown rivals. The New York Yankees are also sniffing around the Peralta market, and while they have outfield depth to trade, their pitching chips leave a lot to be desired. The Yankees would likely have to center a package around arms like Will Warren or Luis Gil, both of whom carry significant red flags regarding consistency and injury history.

In contrast, Tong offers the kind of high-ceiling, “dream on it” potential that rebuilding or retooling teams like the Brewers drool over. The Mets certainly prefer to hoard their prospects—reports indicate they are refusing to part with top prospects as trade talks drag—but for a player of Peralta’s caliber, exceptions must be made.

Money vs. Talent

Ultimately, this comes down to a philosophical choice for President of Baseball Operations David Stearns. The Mets have a $350 million bag at their disposal and they might blow right past it, meaning they could easily just sign Valdez and keep Tong. But money can only buy what is available, and Valdez is a stabilizer, not a dominator like Peralta. If the goal is to build a rotation that scares teams in October, trading Tong for Peralta is the move that separates the contenders from the pretenders.