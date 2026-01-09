The New York Mets have already undergone a seismic roster transformation this winter, but if you thought President of Baseball Operations David Stearns was finished, check the bank account. After an offseason that has seen franchise cornerstones depart and new faces arrive, reports indicate that owner Steve Cohen has authorized a budget that gives the front office massive financial firepower to land one more superstar.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets are operating with a payroll ceiling that is practically unrivaled in the sport.

“Mets owner Steve Cohen is letting Stearns handle things. Cohen gave Stearns a (tentative) budget in the $340M-$350M range, similar to last year’s payroll. But as is his way, if there’s opportunity Cohen would allow Stearns to blow through it.”

The Roster Shuffle: Out with the Old, In with the New

The allocation of those funds has already been dramatic. The Mets made the difficult decision to let Pete Alonso walk to the Baltimore Orioles and watched elite closer Edwin Díaz sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In their place, Stearns has reallocated resources to diversify the roster, bringing in infielder Jorge Polanco, closer Devin Williams, and reliever Luke Weaver to reshape the team’s identity.

Despite these moves, the Mets currently sit at a projected total payroll of approximately $301 million. Based on Cohen’s authorized budget, Stearns has roughly $50 million remaining to spend this winter. That is not just “depth” money; that is “superstar” money.

Targeting a Stabilizing Ace

The most glaring hole remaining on the roster is in the starting rotation. While the Mets have been connected to trade targets, reports suggest the Tigers keep lowballing Tarik Skubal amid Mets trade interest, making a blockbuster deal difficult to execute.

With $50 million in cap space, the Mets don’t necessarily need to trade prospects to find an ace. They can simply buy one. That remaining budget is more than enough to sign a premier free-agent starter like Framber Valdez or Ranger Suárez. Adding a stabilizing force like Valdez, who eats innings and keeps the ball on the ground, would instantly legitimize a rotation that currently carries significant question marks.

The “Big Swing” for Kyle Tucker

If Stearns decides the rotation is “good enough,” he could push all his chips into the middle of the table for the best hitter left on the market: Kyle Tucker.

The Mets have the financial flexibility to outbid anyone for the star outfielder’s services. There is growing speculation regarding whether the Mets can convince Kyle Tucker to sign a high-AAV, short-term deal, a structure that would fit perfectly within that $50 million surplus. Stearns could offer Tucker a record-breaking annual salary to pair him with Juan Soto, creating the most fearsome lineup in baseball without committing to a decade-long contract.

The “Cohen Clause”

The scariest part for the rest of the league? That $350 million number is just a guideline. As Heyman noted, if a unique opportunity arises—like landing both a starter and Tucker—Cohen is willing to “blow through” the budget. The Mets have the money, the motivation, and the green light to turn a busy offseason into a legendary one.