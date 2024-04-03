The Mets add a veteran pitcher on a one-year deal

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets’ start to the 2024 campaign has been less than ideal. The blue and orange have lost four straight games with three separate rainouts, forcing the squad to now enter a stretch beginning Thursday, during which they play 15 games in 14 days.

While the blue and orange will likely persevere through this upcoming difficult stretch and eventually get back in the win column at some point, the more significant concern for the organization at the moment is the injury bug rearing its ugly head so early into the campaign.

Ace Kodai Senga began the season on the injured list after suffering a shoulder strain. The 31-year-old was forced to be shut down for an extended period after he received a PRP injection to help with the injury.

Tylor Megill made his season debut on Sunday but left after four innings with what became diagnosed as a right shoulder strain.

With two of their five projected starters down, the blue and orange needed reinforcements, and on Wednesday, new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns provided just that.

The Mets have signed Julio Teheran

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have signed RHP Julio Teheran to a one-year contract worth $2.5 million.

Teheran, who was listed as a target for the blue and orange this past spring before signing with the Baltimore Orioles, opted out of his deal 10 days ago after not making the major league roster.

The Columbia native put up solid numbers this spring, pitching 13.1 innings across five starts, posting a 3.38 ERA with a 1.200 WHIP while striking out 10.

Last season, Teheran returned to the major leagues for the first time since 2021, making 14 appearances, 11 of which were starts, for the Milwaukee Brewers, pitching 71.2 innings to a 4.40 ERA with a 1.130 WHIP while striking out 50.

Teheran is expected to make his Mets debut on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, the team he represented for his two all-star appearances.

What does this mean for the Mets?

Signing Teheran was a low-risk, high-reward move for the blue and orange.

The 33-year-old has shown he can still perform at the big league level but just couldn’t crack a loaded Orioles rotation.

Time will tell if Teheran can turn back the clock, but even if he just eats innings and can appear every fifth day, the Mets will be getting their money’s worth.