The Mets acquire a high-upside lefty on the waiver wire

The Mets have been highly active on the waiver wire this offseason as new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has attempted to add depth to an organization that lacked it during the 2023 campaign.

On Sunday afternoon, the blue and orange successfully claimed another player, this time a high-upside lefty relief pitcher, to fill the roster spot voided by placing David Peterson on the 60-day injured list.

The Mets have claimed Kolton Ingram

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets have claimed LHP Kolton Ingram from the Detroit Tigers.

Ingram’s baseball journey

After four successful years at Luella High School, Ingram pitched at the collegiate level for Columbus State University before being selected in the 37th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers.

Ingram spent the following two years pitching in the Tiger’s system before being released and subsequently signed with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Georgia native spent the next two years working his way up the Angels system before being called up to the major leagues on June 15, 2023.

Ingram would pitch in just five major league games, throwing 5.1 innings to an 8.44 ERA with a 2.438 WHIP while striking out seven before being sent back down to Triple-A.

The 27-year-old was designated for assignment following the campaign before being acquired by the Tigers off the waiver wire.

What does this mean for the Mets?

Acquiring Ingram is just another depth acquisition for the blue and orange.

Ingram, barring a spectacular spring, likely won’t make the roster out of camp but will undoubtedly have the opportunity to prove himself for Triple-A Syracuse.

The 27-year-old has demonstrated promise at the Triple-A level as recently as last year for the Salt Lake Bees, pitching 33.2 innings across 22 appearances to a 3.21 ERA with a 1.158 WHIP and 39 strikeouts.

If he can continue to develop, Ingram will likely gain a chance to pitch in the major leagues independent of an injury. Otherwise, if Jake Diekman were to go down, Ingram would be the logical choice to call up as the replacement left-hander in the bullpen.

Hopefully, for the Flushing Faithful, Ingram, under the tutelage of the Mets organization, will blossom into a viable bullpen piece for the foreseeable future.