Mets star outfielder feels Alonso has earned the right to free agency

One of the biggest storylines that will likely run through the 2024 Mets campaign is what will happen with impending free agent Pete Alonso.

The two sides have yet to reach an agreement regarding a contract extension, and according to Alonso, when speaking to the media before the start of Spring Training, the pair have not even discussed it.

While many fans of the Flushing Faithful wish for the man nicknamed the Polar Bear to end his career repping the blue and orange, new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns isn’t as optimistic.

“Look, when you have a really talented player, who’s really good, and who’s entering the final year of club control who happens to be represented by Scott Boras, these things generally end up in free agency,” Stearns said. “We understand that.”

While Mets fans may not get their wish to avoid a free agency frenzy with Alonso, one player feels the 29-year-old deserves the right to test free agency.

Brandon Nimmo feels Alonso deserves to test the waters

“From Pete’s perspective, he’s earned the right to see what is out there,” Brandon Nimmo said. “He could still end up with the Mets, just like me, and I feel really good about that. But he’s earned that right to just go see what other people think of him as well.”

Nimmo, who was a free agent following the 2022 campaign, did test the market before ultimately returning to the Mets on an eight-year, $162 million deal.

The Wyoming native’s free agency experience may be a precursor to what the Mets endure with Alonso as the pair share an agent in Scott Boras.

Alonso could be set to earn an even higher wage as, through six major league seasons, the Polar Bear has a slash line of .251/.342/.528 with 192 home runs and 498 RBIs alongside three all-star appearances, two Home Run Derby titles and the 2019 National League Rookie of the Year award.

Hopefully, for the Flushing Faithful, Alonso signs an extension before free agency occurs, but it is appearing more likely that the Florida native will be testing the waters, setting up for a stressful offseason.