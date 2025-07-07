Stats suggest Mets star is National League’s biggest All-Star snub

Juan Soto has been everything the New York Mets hoped for—and then some. But somehow, he’s not an All-Star.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game rosters dropped, and while Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Edwin Díaz made the cut, Soto didn’t.

That’s not just surprising—it’s baffling. Soto, the reigning National League Player of the Month for June, has been red-hot.

Yes, he stumbled slightly out of the gate in Queens. But by now, that’s old news. He’s raking like few others can.

Since mid-May, Soto’s been a steady force in the Mets’ lineup, combining patience, power, and presence at the plate.

Juan Soto did not make the NL All-Star team.



His numbers so far this season:

? .263/.396/.508

? .904 OPS

? 21 HR

? 51 RBI pic.twitter.com/uFL1kl7THh — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 6, 2025

The Stats Don’t Lie

Among NL hitters, Soto ranks sixth in wRC+ with a scorching 155—an elite number in baseball’s most telling offensive metric.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

For the unfamiliar, wRC+ adjusts for park effects and era, showing how a player stacks up to league average. Soto’s well above it.

That means he’s been 55% better than the average hitter. Yet somehow, he was passed over when the stars were chosen.

It’s like leaving Mozart off a music festival lineup because he didn’t nail the warm-up. The logic simply doesn’t hold.

Soto also sits second in the National League in OBP at .396—getting on base nearly four out of every ten trips to the plate.

His 21 home runs rank seventh in the league, while his 65 runs scored place him third. He’s been the spark the Mets needed.

Soto Took Some Time to Adjust to the Mets

And remember—he’s adjusted to a new clubhouse, new ballpark, and new teammates. That takes time. He’s already made the leap.

Still, despite all that production, Soto’s name was nowhere to be found when the initial All-Star nods were announced.

Francisco Lindor is deservedly starting at shortstop. Pete Alonso and Edwin Díaz earned their slots. But Soto was missing.

There’s a chance he sneaks into the Midsummer Classic as a replacement if injuries pop up. But it shouldn’t come to that.

He’s been an All-Star every season from 2021 through 2024. That streak’s now in jeopardy for no good reason.

This isn’t just a fan-vote issue either. Players and managers have influence here—and collectively, they swung and missed.

Soto’s exclusion feels less like oversight and more like a breakdown in how All-Star rosters get built in the first place.

His resume checks every box. Production? Check. Star power? Check. Market relevance? The Mets have one of baseball’s biggest.

Leaving Soto off hurts the All-Star Game as a spectacle. He’s a player fans want to watch on the national stage.

He’s the kind of hitter that can electrify a stadium with one swing or captivate with a 10-pitch walk. That’s box-office stuff.

And let’s be honest—the Mets’ season has been a rollercoaster. Soto’s emergence has been one of its brightest spots.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A Consistent Star

He’s brought consistency to a lineup often lacking it, and fans have rallied around him in his first year with the team.

Soto has proven time and again that when he heats up, few hitters in the game are more dangerous or more disciplined.

With a bat that blends discipline with explosion, he’s baseball’s version of a chess master holding a flamethrower.

Leaving a player like that off the All-Star roster doesn’t just feel wrong—it is wrong. And the numbers back it up.

If MLB wants to showcase the very best talent the game has to offer, Soto should be part of the conversation—always.

Even if he ultimately gets the call as an injury replacement, the fact that it’s needed at all is the real disappointment.

